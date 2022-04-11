Chucky slashes back to the office with 'Saturday Night Live' sketch featuring Jake Gyllenhaal

Everyone's favorite doll with a passion for voodoo curses and very sharp kitchen knives made a guest appearance during the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Ambulance star, Jake Gyllenhaal.

The pre-recorded sketch features SNL player Sarah Sherman in the role of Chucky, who is called into a human resources meeting for stabbing his co-workers (played by Melissa Villaseñor, Ego Nwodim, and Chloe Fineman) in the legs when they unfavorably compare him to a universally-hated colleague named Janet (Aidy Bryant). Gyllenhaal plays the mild-mannered head of HR who doesn't lose his cool... even when he's getting stabbed in the leg himself.

You'd think that'd be grounds for immediate termination, right?

Chucky creator Don Mancini was delighted by the bit and even gave it his seal of approval on Twitter. He also retweeted a behind-the-scenes video, which shows how it took three puppeteers wearing green screen suits to bring the puppet to life. The official Chucky account also got in on the fun, attacking Janet for her preferred lunchtime meal. "I've done a lot of f***ed up things," reads the caption, "but even I would NEVER eat tuna in the office..."

Watch below:

SNL's treatment of the iconic slasher villain could be interpreted as an allegory for toxic workplace environments. That's the beauty of Chucky — he's not just a killer doll, he's a conduit through which to explore different aspects of our society.

"One of the things that we’ve done is we use Chucky, we plug him in as a different metaphor depending on the era that we’re in," Mancini remarked during an interview with SYFY WIRE in 2020. "When I first wrote the script and the movie came out in the ‘80s, Chucky was specifically meant to be a kind of symbol or avatar for consumerism run amok. That was something I was really interested in when I wrote the script [because] my dad worked in marketing and advertising when I was growing up. I was very interested in writing something about how marketing affects children."

A second season of SYFY and USA's acclaimed Chucky television series is scheduled to premiere this fall. The complete first season is currently available to stream on Peacock. Living With Chucky, a feature-length documentary about the long-running film franchise, is currently in the works from director Kyra Gardner (the production recently got ahold of Tiffany Valentine herself, Jennifer Tilly).