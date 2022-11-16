Recap: Father Bryce performs an explosive exorcism in 'Chucky' Season 2, Episode 7

The power of Charles Lee Ray compelled audiences this evening in the penultimate episode of Chucky's critically-acclaimed second season on SYFY and USA Network.

Most of the major players converged upon the Incarnate Lord chapel for an exorcism that shan't soon be forgotten, but more on that later. After all, we're not about to give away crucial plot details in the introduction, now are we? In addition to confronting the emotional blow of Nadine's sudden death in last week's installment, Episode 7 also pays homage to a number of horror classics along the way. Grab yourself a crucifix and a vial of holy water — and let's get this recap on the road!

**SPOILER WARNING! THIS RECAP CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR CHUCKY SEASON 2, EPISODE 7, "GOIN' TO THE CHAPEL"**

The jig, as they say, is up. All the principal characters roaming the halls of the New Jersey-based Catholic boarding school are now aware of the unnerving fact that killer dolls walk amongst the living. Nadine's body is carted off by the proper authorities and a deal is struck between Dr. Mixter (Rosemary Dunsmore) and Kyle (Christine Elise): Chucky Prime will swap Nica Pierce's body for the Good Guy vessel currently occupied by Good Chucky. The latter seems remorseful at first, but his anti-violence programming has long since worn off, which means we don't have to feel bad when his soul goes to the fiery bowels of Hell.

RELATED: Voodoo for dummies: A quick guide to how magical possession works in the 'Chucky' universe

Father Bryce (Devon Sawa) agrees to perform the exorcism — with some help from Sister Catherine (Andrea Carter), of course — but seeks permission from the Vatican first. Unfortunately, the Pope doesn't quite understand his request and strips Bryce of his clerical bona fides. The priest defies his excommunication and agrees to carry on with the exorcism, first taking confession from everyone involved.

Andy (Alex Vincent) locks Good Chucky away while preparations are made, and suffers a crisis of identity. If his longtime nemesis is finally killed, his life will lose all meaning. Glenda visits her father, looking for answers, but all Chucky wants them to do is grab the Bowie knife he stashed behind the church organ decades before. After years of being fed constant lies, Glen disowns their homicidal parents.

Having lost one of the few people who truly understood her, Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) spirals into a jaded depression. She guzzles down a handful of pills and considers overdosing when she's visited by a hallucinatory and Blue Fairy-esque vision of Nadine (Bella Higginbotham), who once again talks her off a ledge. If only Lexy could have returned the favor. What? Too soon?

Now more guilty than ever, Jake (Zackary Arthur) finally comes to his senses and tries to apologize to Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), who forestalls his boyfriend's attempt at reconciliation. "Later," Devon says. "If there is a later, we'll talk. But right now, we have to try and live through this. And everything else...we just have to live with it." A perfect summation of just how much carnage and trauma Chucky leaves in his wake. Even if our heroes do survive, nothing will ever be the same.

That night, the exorcism gets underway. Chucky taunts the group throughout the entire process, spewing up profanities and green puke. He gets the best line in the episode: “You think I’m scared to go to Hell? F*** that, I’m from Jersey!” Nevertheless, the operation is a success, albeit with some unforeseen consequences: Good Chucky's soul leaps into Father Bryce, who promptly explodes, Scanners-style. Sawa has now died three times in this show (meaning he can come back as another new character in a potential third season).

With Good Chucky now an empty husk, Nica (Fiona Dourif) relieves herself of Chucky Prime's soul. This Voodoo transfer is also a success, but Jake attempts to void the deal with Mixter by nearly drowning Chucky Prime in a nearby basin of holy water. He's stopped by Sister Ruth (Lara Jean Chorostecki), who, still believing that Chucky is her lord and savior, threatens to kill Lexy.

Jake relents and spares Chucky Prime's life. Ruth doesn't make it very far, however, when Glenda hurls her dad's Bowie knife straight into the nun's eye, killing her. Taking advantage of the ensuing confusion, Mixter grabs the Good Guy doll and makes a run for it. Andy pursues and shoots Chucky Prime numerous times, seemingly ending the nightmare at last. As our heroes burn the remains of the doll, Andy and Kyle remain hopeful that Lexy, Jake, and Devon will get to enjoy the childhood they never had.

Following all the hubbub in Beverly Hills, Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) and Glen (Lachlan Watson) remain on the lam. Members of the general public continue to recognize Tilly's face, sending Ms. Valentine into a panicked frenzy. To escape any retribution from the law, she needs to transfer her soul into a Belle doll, and quick.

Luckily, she's still got the real Jennifer Tilly (trapped inside a Tiffany doll) tied up in the backseat of her car. Glen later helps Tilly escape, although the plan doesn't quite pan out as Jennifer's doll body gets completely destroyed by an oncoming truck. Tiffany and Glen ultimately make their way to Incarnate Lord where a freed Nica tries to enact revenge on her former captor. Glen jumps in the way at the last minute, taking the bullet intended for their mother. Tiffany and Glenda help Glen into the car and drive off.

Dr. Mixter also peels off into the night and begins laughing to herself, the maniacal cackling sounding a hell of a lot...like Chucky.

The Season 2 finale of Chucky premieres on SYFY and USA Network next Wednesday — Nov. 23 — at 9 p.m. E.T.

The complete first season is now streaming on Peacock. If you'd like to watch some of the new season for free, click here for our guide on how to watch three episodes at no cost.