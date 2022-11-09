Recap: Andy Barclay and a shocking death arrive at Incarnate Lord in 'Chucky' Season 2, Episode 6

There's never a dull moment in the Chucky universe, is there? Death, destruction, and general mayhem are always on the docket, but nothing can prepare you for the death of a major character, especially one so pure as...hold on a second, we almost spoiled Episode 6 there.

Sorry, we're still reeling from everything that went down in this week's installment, which saw Andy and The Colonel arrive on the doorstep of Incarnate Lord, testing the faith and fortitude of everyone inside the religious institution.

**SPOILER WARNING! THIS RECAP CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR CHUCKY SEASON 2, EPISODE 6, "HE IS RISEN INDEED"**

Episode 6 begins with a flashback to the Season 2 premiere when Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) attempted to destroy all the Good Guy dolls in one fell swoop by driving the delivery truck off a cliff. It's a noble effort, but not completely effective. He survives the crash and is dragged off by two unscathed dolls at the behest of the Brando-esque Colonel (Brad Dourif).

We then fast forward to present day, where Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) venture into the woods and discover that The Colonel has been torturing Andy (now looking more like Charles Manson) for the last year, slicing off and eating parts of his leg — just like that twisted dude in the second Hostel movie. In addition, we learn that Dr. Mixter (Rosemary Dunsmore) is in on the whole thing, having served as Chucky's therapist decades ago. How and why she was swayed to Charles Lee Ray's way of thinking has yet to be revealed, though it seems like Mixter was the one who stamped out whatever morality young Chucky had left.

She informs The Colonel that Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) allowed "Chucky Prime" (the OG piece of Chucky's soul currently residing inside Nica Pierce's body) to escape. She also accuses him of being reckless and warns that every dead Good Guy doll brings him one step closer to a final death.

Mixter begs The Colonel to allow her to finish the job on his behalf, but he refuses, demanding he be taken to Incarnate Lord. The villainous duo takes their leave, allowing Devon and Lexy to sneak into the cabin and free Andy, whom they eventually bring back to Incarnate Lord for care under the watchful eye of the only kindhearted person in the place, Sister Catherine (Andrea Carter).

Realizing that Devon and Lexy have left the premises without permission, Father Bryce (Devon Sawa) places the school under lockdown, instructing everyone — including the nuns — to be confined to their rooms. He becomes concerned for Sister Ruth (Lara Jean Chorostecki), who believes that Swole Chucky (he's developed a taste for communion wafers) is Jesus reincarnated. Her personal messiah falls from grace when The Colonel poisons Swole Chucky's wafers with homemade arsenic.

Following the murder mystery party in Episode 4, Glenda (Lachlan Watson), Nica (Fiona Dourif), and Kyle (Christine Elise) are on the run. Glen, Glenda, Tiffany (still known to the public as Jennifer Tilly), and Nica are all wanted for questioning by the police.

Kyle summons Chucky Prime and promises to help him and Glenda escape to New Jersey in exchange for information on Andy's whereabouts. Chucky Prime purports to have killed Andy and instructs Glenda to shoot Kyle. Glenda refuses and Nica regains control of the body. Good news for Nica, though: Chucky Prime has a plan to escape her body and transfer his soul into Good Chucky, who begins to snap out of the anti-chaotic conditioning from Episode 3. He kills a fly without vomiting and gets Lexy back on drugs.

Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon, Lexy, Nadine (Nadine (Bella Higginbotham), and Good Chucky decide to band together and allow The Colonel to come to them. The bald-headed doll shows up, but there is no epic battle because he's already been stabbed in the head with a pair of scissors by Andy. The Colonel goes full Kurtz in his final moments, flashing back to the Vietnam War and uttering "The horror...the horror."

Mixter attempts to take Good Chucky captive, but loses the doll when Father Bryce and Sister Catherine show up. Mixter shoots Catherine in the arm and Bryce, now convinced of the existence of living dolls, insists that they must call the Vatican.

Convinced that he's evil and doesn't deserve kindness from anyone, Good Chucky escapes to the belfry. His godmother, Nadine, follows and attempts to talk him off a literal ledge. Good Chucky seems to relent, only to push Nadine out of the tower and to her death. Jake, Devon, and Lexy show up too late as Good Chucky comes to his senses. "Jake," he says. "What have I done?"

We called her demise nearly a month ago, but that doesn't make it any easier to swallow. RIP, Nadine. You were too good for this world.

