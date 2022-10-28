Wanna play? How to watch Season 2 of SYFY & USA's 'Chucky' series for free

Want to set up a play date with the new season of Chucky at no cost to yourself? Then we've got good news! No, make that great news! Fans who sign up for the official SYFY app can watch up to three episodes of their choosing for free.

That's right, F-R-E-E. You can enjoy Charles Lee Ray (voiced by Brad Dourif) in all of his stab-happy glory with absolutely no deficit to your bank account. What's not to love? Oh, and did we mention the fact that Season 2 currently holds a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes? If you have an existing cable subscription, you can link it to the SYFY app and watch as many episodes as you like.

A continuation of the long-running Child's Play franchise, Chucky is executive produced by Don Mancini (he also serves as creator and showrunner), Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfroe. Appearing at New York Comic Con earlier this month, Mancini reiterated his hopes for an entire Chucky multiverse of projects across different mediums, à la the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I have 35 years worth of ideas," he explained to the packed room. "I spend a very unhealthy amount of my life thinking about Chucky. And one of the things that happens when you do new movies and TV series over the course of decades and decades, you get a lot of ideas and it doesn't work out for the thing you happen to be working on. You put the idea in a drawer and then a decade later, you're thinking, 'Ok, we're in this situation, what happens now? Oh my God, I remember this thing!' So yeah, I have an inexhaustible supply of ideas for the Chucky Universe if you guys ask for it."

With Devon Sawa back from the "dead" this season as a brand-new character, Mancini talked about his penchant for re-teaming with actors, comparing it to the James Bond franchise. "The way that the Broccoli family has conducted that franchise ... they bring actors back in different roles," he said. "They did that with several actors and as a kid, I just thought that that was fascinating and I loved that aspect of it."

The hit show recently nabbed two Saturn Award wins for Best Guest-Starring Performance: Network/Cable Series (Jennifer Tilly, who plays herself and Tiffany Valentine) and Best Television Series Release (in the Home Entertainment category).

New episodes of Chucky premiere on SYFY and USA Network every Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern. Only four episodes of Season 2 remain. The entire first season, which holds a 91 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, is now streaming on Peacock.