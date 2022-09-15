The latest poster for Season 2 of 'Chucky' is chock full of nods to the 'Child's Play' mythos

Chucky, the killer doll that has terrorized audiences for just over three decades, loves to play games. As such, it only stands to reason that the latest poster art for Season 2 of the character's hit TV show would serve as a Where's Waldo-type collection of Easter eggs that pay homage to the long-running history of the one and only Charles Lee Ray.

The poster heavily leans into the religious aspect of the new season (premiering next month) with an obvious riff on golden thrones associated with the Pope. If you look closely, however, you'll see that this seat is made up of various elements and characters of the rich Child's Play mythos — from the slew of murder weapons Chucky has used over the years (baseball bats, hammers, syringes, meat cleavers, hatchets, rat poison, and even a Good Guy ruler), to the faces of Tiffany and Glen/Glenda, to the Jack-in-the-Box from the Child's Play 2 poster. Throw in some spikes, skulls, pentagrams, and the words "Holy Hell," and you've yourself one heck of place to rest your backside.

Take a look for yourself below:

Chucky Season 2 Key Art Photo: USA/SYFY

"One of the things I've wanted to do over the last five years is to start to build a denser Chucky multiverse over a different kind of media," creator and showrunner Don Mancini (curator of the franchise since the very start) told Forbes last year. "We have various plans percolating on different burners, so there will be more movies and more TV adventure as well as some other things that I can't talk about."

Mancini serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfroe. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Season 2 of Chucky will simultaneously premiere on Oct. 5, 2022, on SYFY and USA Network at 9 p.m. Eastern (followed soon thereafter by the debut of Reginald the Vampire on SYFY). Season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock and holds a 91 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Earlier this summer, TV Guide included the series on its list of "The 100 Best Shows on TV Right Now," writing:

"This TV continuation of the horror movie franchise is a sterling example of how to refresh a long-running property for a new format. The smart series from franchise creator Don Mancini stays true to the killer doll movies' dark humor and gory slapstick violence. It also seamlessly integrates queer themes, reclaiming the 'queer-coded villain' trope and turning it on its head in a clever and contemporary way."

