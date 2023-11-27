Chucky Returns! Creator and Cast Celebrate Holidays by Resuming Filming on Season 3

The dual writers and actors strikes of 2023 had a major impact on just about every film and TV production in North America, and we're still feeling the ripple effects in a number of ways. One small way the strike changed things: The Season 3 run of SYFY and USA's Chucky, which delivered only the first half of its run after filming was halted due to the strikes over the summer. Now, as the holiday season looms, the show's creator and cast have gotten us all an early gift: A return to the set of our favorite killer doll series.

Chucky creator Don Mancini shared a photo to his social media late last week, just after the American Thanksgiving holidays, captioned simply "BACK AT IT." In the photo, Mancini is surrounded by several key members of Chucky's core cast, including mainstays Zackary Arthur (Jake), Björgvin Arnarson (Devon), and Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy). The photo offers no clues as to what the show might be shooting next, but it does assure us that the cast and crew of Chucky have finally reunited to finish the work they began months ago, and they all look thrilled to be back.

Chucky returned for its third season on SYFY and USA back in early October, giving us four new episodes of mayhem throughout the Halloween month as Chucky (Brad Dourif) found a new home at the most famous house in America: The White House. After a killer Halloween Party to cap off the first four episodes, the show went on hiatus, leaving us with plenty of questions heading into the back half of the season. Now, with both strikes seemingly resolved for the moment, the cast and crew are finally heading back to deliver the second batch of episodes for Season 3, setting us up for even more carnage at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

