With the Strike Over, Chucky Wants Jennifer Tilly & Don Mancini Back to Work on Season 3 - Or Else

The entertainment industry shut down this fall when the writers and actors went on strike for 148 days and 118 days, respectively. But you know what union didn’t go on strike during all that time? The Killer Doll union.

Now that the strikes are over with the ending of the SAG-AFTRA strike as of midnight on Wednesday, Chucky is ready for the actors and writers behind the SYFY and USA Network hit series, Chucky, to get back to work.

“STRIKE’S OVER BITCHES!!!” tweeted star Jennifer Tilly in the wee hours of Thursday morning. “GET BACK TO WORK!!!”

STRIKEâS OVER BITCHES!!! GET BACK TO WORK!!! pic.twitter.com/GwD5OkU3JO — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) November 9, 2023

Attached was a photo of the actress and series creator Don Mancini in a bubble bath, screaming as a Chucky doll stands at the foot of the tub ready to drop a TV into the water and electrocute them both if they don't do his bidding.

The end of the strikes means that production can resume on Season 3, the first half of which already aired and ended with a bloody Halloween party at the White House. Production of the second half of the season was underway over the summer despite the then-ongoing writers strike, but it was suspended in July when the actors joined the writers on the picket lines. Production was expected to need to continue until the end of August to complete the season, which hopefully means there shouldn’t be too much more to shoot.

The second half of Chucky Season 3 does not have a specific premiere date yet, but it’s expected to air on SYFY and USA Network in 2024. (Of course, if Chucky electrocutes one of the stars and the showrunner, that could set production back a bit.)

Seasons 1 and 2, and the first half of Season 3 of Chucky are streaming now on Peacock.