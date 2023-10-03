"There's no such thing as ghosts. Just like there's no such thing as talking dolls. They're all just a part of our imagination, right?"

"We're All Going to Die": Chucky Season 3 Sneak Peek Teases Ghosts in the White House

Moving into a new home can be scary, especially when that house is as old and storied as the White House. No one understands that more than young Henry Collins (Callum Vinsons), the youngest son of President James Collins (Devon Sawa).

However, in the opening sequence of Chucky Season 3, we learn that there is at least one good thing about Henry's new home: Joseph's here. And Joseph? He shares quite the resemblance with everyone's friend 'til the end, our pal Chucky.

The above clip shows off the first three minutes of Chucky Season 3, which premieres on SYFY and USA Network on Wednesday, October 4. In it, we see Henry getting spooked and hiding in his closet before his mother, Charlotte (Lara Jean Chorostecki), finds him and coaxes him back to bed.

Her reaction to Henry referring to his new doll as "Joseph" is ... maybe cause for concern? But that doesn't stop her from tucking the doll into bed beside her son.

"Joseph says that sometimes, a ghost might be hiding in the last place you'd ever expect," Henry tells his mom.

"Well, Joseph is wrong," Charlotte replies. "There's no such thing as ghosts. Just like there's no such thing as talking dolls. They're all just a part of our imagination, right?"

If only that were true. Ghosts might not play a role in the Child's Play universe, but talking dolls? That's our bread and butter, baby.

(l-r) Jackson Kelly as Grant Collins, Callum Vinson as Henry Collins, and Chucky appear in Chucky 301. Photo: Shane Mahood/SYFY

How, exactly, Chucky (voiced as always by Brad Dourif) found himself inside the White House remains to be seen. Season 2 ended with Chucky, disguised as a Belle doll, attacking Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) as young Caroline (Carina London Battrick) watched, poised to become Chucky's latest protégé.

Meanwhile, as we've seen in another sneak-peek clip for Season 3, our heroes Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind) will receive a taunting phone call from their White House-bound bestie in which he drops a hint to his current location. How long will it take them to realize he's Chucking things up from the Oval Office?

