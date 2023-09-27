Are you chuckleheads ready for a high-stakes game of hide-n-seek with Chucky?

Chucky Taunts Some Familiar Victims in First Look at Season 3 Premiere

Where would our pal Chucky be without his dramatics? For one, his kills would be far less inventive. And he wouldn't be threatening — nay, taunting — our heroes Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind) in this first-look clip for Chucky Season 3.

How to Watch Watch Chucky on Wednesday, October 4 at 9/8c on SYFY and next day on Peacock.

In the above clip, we join Jake, Devon, and Lexy as they gather together to listen in on a call from everyone's friend 'til the end, our boy Chucky.

RELATED: Chucky Takes a Stab at Politics in First Season 3 Photos

After complimenting Jake's "beautiful" phone voice, Chucky asks a simple question: "You bitches miss me?"

Of course they did! Who doesn't miss that little rascal? In fact, Jake tells Chucky that he should reveal his location so they can come visit him. Just for a friendly chat ...

"I'm more of a hide-n-seek kind of a guy," Chucky responds with a chuckle. "Besides, my new place is pretty strict about visitors."

He's not kidding, either. Chucky Season 3 sees Chucky invading the White House by cozying up to the President of the United States' youngest son, Henry Collins (Callum Vinson). In the season's official trailer, we see that Henry even convinces his dad, President James Collins (Devon Sawa), to take his new favorite toy to the Oval Office.

Chucky in the country's highest office — what could possibly go wrong?

Unfortunately for them, Jake, Devon, and Lexy know exactly how destructive this little maniac can be; they've lost everything to him in the first two seasons, and it seems like they'll be damned before they sit back and do nothing to stop him.

RELATED: First Full Chucky Season 3 Trailer Promises a Bloody White House & Comedy Cameos

Catch Chucky Season 3 when it premieres on SYFY and USA Network on Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by new episodes of SurrealEstate at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

Chucky Season 1 and 2 are available to watch now on Peacock.