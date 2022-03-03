New sci-fi alien abduction drama ‘Connection’ finds a home at NBC

The show revolves around a missing boy who comes back after 10 years and claims he was abducted by aliens.

A character-driven hour-long sci-fi drama is coming to NBC, and it sounds like it may be worth phoning home about. According to Deadline, the network is developing the series called Connection, which focuses on a boy who went missing a decade ago and comes back claiming (accurately) that he was abducted by aliens.

The show is created by Nic Sheff, whose previous credits include 13 Reasons Why, Recovery Road, and 2013’s The Killing. Sheff was also the writer and subject of the 2018 film Beautiful Boy, which was an adaptation of his memoir Tweak: Growing Up On Methamphetamines.

The series is also produced by Sheldon Turner and Jennifer Klein’s Vendetta Productions as well as A&E Studios. This isn’t the only genre project Vendetta is working on — the company is also developing the television adaptation of the comic book series Wyrd for FX/20th Century Television, with Matthew Rhys on board to star.

We don’t have any other news about when Connection will go into production, much less make its way to the network. The premise is an interesting one, however, especially given that it will appear to focus on character development. How will a boy’s loved ones react to him coming back but insistent that he was abducted by aliens? How will they react when it turns out that that boy is telling the truth? And how is that poor boy doing, having spent a better part of his life with extraterrestrials presumably somewhere in outer space?

We’ll be able to ponder these questions and undoubtedly many more when the series ultimately makes its way to NBC.

