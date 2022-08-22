What's on Disney+ Day 2022? 'Thor: Love & Thunder,' 'Obi-Wan' doc, new ‘Simpsons’ short & more

The Mouse House is getting set to put on a September show — and when Disney does something, you know it doesn’t do it halfway. In addition to the streaming premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, a whole gaggle of global premieres and cool behind-the-scenes features are heading to Disney+ next month as part of the second annual Disney+ Day, a nonstop bounty for subscribers featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, and more.

The Sept. 8 event will mark Love and Thunder’s big streaming premiere, starring the God of Thunder himself. Thor's small-screen arrival will also be accompanied by an Asgardian-approved documentary titled Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder.

“Settle in with the likes of [director] Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson, as they divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder,” Disney+ teases. “Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, along with raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond, Assembled pulls back the curtain on the God of Thunder’s fourth feature film.”

There’s no way Disney+ Day could pass without commemorating Ewan McGregor’s long-awaited Star Wars comeback, and the streamer plans to do just that with the Sept. 8 debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, a documentary feature that packs in “never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colorful personal stories, and meaningful moments“ from the limited series’ production.

“Deborah Chow, cast, and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains into the saga along the way,” teases Disney. “Complete with visits to the creature shop, props department and more, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return features the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so unique — the respect and passion for the generation-spanning legacy and the beloved characters.”

‘Toons are part of the proceedings as well (after all, this is Disney), which means a new incoming short from The Simpsons titled “Welcome to the Club.” There’s not a ton of story info so far, but the short is sure to bring intriguing implications for Springfield’s most principled little sister: With her heart “set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun," says Disney.

If getting interactive is more your speed, no one’s gonna judge you for belting out your Idina Menzel-best numbers during the pivotal parts of Frozen and Frozen 2. That’s the idea behind a pair of Disney+ Day sing-alongs that feature both animated features: “As subscribers watch the Sing-Along version of these films, they will be able to fully immerse themselves in the music with on-screen lyrics,” says Disney. Hey, no one’s really listening — we promise.

Swerving back into live-action territory, Disney+ Day also marks the spooky global premiere of Tierra Incógnita, an Argentinian horror-mystery series that follows teen Eric Dalaras (played by Pedro Maurizi) “who discovers a hair-raising world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years before,” the streamer teases. “Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and go back to his childhood town, Cabo Qwert, to find answers where his parents were last seen: the Tierra Incógnita horror theme park.”

As you can tell, this year’s event is setting up to keep subscribers more or less strapped in for the entire day — and we haven’t even mentioned additional premieres like Remembering, an original short film helmed by Emmy-winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz (The Messy Truth VR Experience) featuring Captain Marvel star Brie Larson. Based on the solving the mystery of what happens when you lose that great idea you’ve just seized on because of a dumb distraction (like your phone ringing), Remembering even comes with its own augmented-reality app, which lets viewers interact with the story by scanning their TV screens.

In a small tweak on last year’s inaugural event, Disney+ Day this year won’t fall on Nov. 12, the anniversary of the platform’s original 2020 launch. Instead, it’s all bolting toward the service like Thor from above on Sept. 8. Come for the Love and Thunder, then stick around for the Obi-Wan, The Simpsons, and the overall satisfaction of being among the very first to catch Disney’s treasure trove of all-at-once streaming debuts. Just be sure to warm up those pipes before crooning “Let It Go” all the way to the rafters.

