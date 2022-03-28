DreamWorks' animated feature ‘The Bad Guys’ dropped some good posters

It turns out that Sam Rockwell hasn’t only played the most underrated villain of the MCU, he’s also voicing the big bad wolf (aka Mr. Wolf) who wants to break good in the new DreamWorks animated feature, The Bad Guys.

Rockwell’s Mr. Wolf isn’t the only bad guy to get a good poster. Mr. Wolf’s colleagues, Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos) and Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina) also got posters of their own. Check all of them out in the DreamWorks Animation thread below:

When Mr. Wolf broke the internet. See Sam Rockwell in #TheBadGuys - only in theaters April 22. pic.twitter.com/RKcaryCIW6 — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) March 28, 2022

The Bad Guys is based on the Scholastic book series by Aaron Blabey, and follows Mr. Wolf and his crew as they’re forced to do good in order to avoid prison time. Mr. Wolf doesn’t plan to really do good, but over the course of the movie, he realizes that not pick-pocketing old ladies and helping them instead might give him what he always wanted — acceptance. His change of heart is put to the test, however, when a new villain comes to the city and Mr. Wolf has to persuade his team to break good to stop them.

In addition to the actors listed above, The Good Guys also includes the voice talents of Richard Ayoad as Professor Marmalade, an arrogant albeit adorable guinea pig, as well as Zazie Beetz (Joker), Lilly Singh (Bad Moms), and Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

Kung Fu Panda animator Pierre Perifel is on board making his directorial debut, and the movie is produced by Damon Ross (Trolls) and Rebecca Huntley (The Boss Baby). Executive producers are Aaron Blabey, Etan Cohen, and Patrick Hughes.

The Bad Guys premieres in theaters on April 22.