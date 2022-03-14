'We Don’t Talk About Bruno,' but now we can get the lyrics right off 'Encanto Sing-Along' version

Everyone loves the songs from Encanto, though not everyone may know every single word of every song.

Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is only one of the many catchy tunes in the Disney animated musical, and soon you can sing along to all of them without fear of missing a word.

Disney+ announced today that a sing-along version of Encanto will be released on the streaming platform this Friday, March 18. You can check out a preview of what this version will look like here:

The move likely comes from the film's popularity, with Disney saying there have been over 180 million rewatches globally with the average household having watched the film five times, a number that is not surprising to anyone with children. Now adults and children alike can sing along with the characters to the Lin-Manuel Miranda-composed tunes like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” “Family Madrigal,” “Surface Pressure,” “Dos Oruguitas” and more.

Though some might argue that “Surface Pressure” is the bigger earworm, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” became a record-breaker for Disney, having nabbed the top spot on Billboard Hot 100 List this January. It's an honor that hasn’t been achieved by a Disney animated feature since 1993, when Aladdin’s “A Whole New World,” composed by Alan Menken and Tim Rice, sat at the top of the list.

Disney also announced that Encanto will only be the first Disney musical to get the Sing-along treatment. Other titles that will get lyric subtitles later this year include Frozen, Frozen 2, and both the animated Beauty and the Beast that came out in 1991 as well as 2017’s live-action version starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, and Josh Gad.

In the meantime, you can catch the regular versions of these movies on Disney+.