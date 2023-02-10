‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s Evangeline Lilly shows Jimmy Fallon how to properly shrink

(l-r) Actress Evangeline Lilly during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon, Thursday, February 9, 2023 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

For the most diminutive of MCU heroes, Ant-Man and The Wasp sure are getting big. So big in fact, that while promoting the third installment of the MCU’s insecty sub-franchise, Quantumania, star Evangeline Lilly, aka The Wasp, aka Hope Van Dyne, told The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon that the film is the “Ant-Man franchise's biggest yet.” Would you expect anything less for the official Phase 5 kickoff party?

But while the topic of bigness kicked the conversation off, it was the action of little-ing that more concerned Fallon, whose first question probed the actor for MCU trade secrets. Namely, how do she and co-star Paul Rudd do that cute head bob and silly little jump that accompanies quantum-sized shrinking?

After being seemingly shocked that an MCU secret had spilled forth into the known universe, Lilly was relieved to realize that Fallon had simply observed said shrinking secrets whilst watching the new film in previews last night (it’s out next weekend). So she gamely goes ahead and teaches the ever-coachable host the "ridiculous" two-part move, “the helmet, and then the shrink.” But, as you can see below, it’s not easily done, particularly without the necessary mouth-made sound effect.

Check it out:

Quantumania picks up in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, with Rudd’s Scott Lang now a global celebrity after helping to reverse the Snap and defeat Thanos… yeah, that was super helpful, thanks. Alas, things don’t just stay quiet in the MCU, do they?

Certainly not when Hope, Scott, Scott’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), and Hope's parents, Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank (Michael Douglas) Van Dyne, all get sucked down into the tiny and trippy plane of existence known as the Quantum Realm, which also happens to serve as a prison for Kang (Jonathan Majors), aka Kang the Conqueror, aka the big bad who’s also the namesake of the next Avengers movie, 2025’s The Kang Dynasty. And you know we’re talking about a bad baddie when the Avengers get together.

Then again, maybe this is kind of like an Avengers movie.

“The first discussion we had was, ‘What if Ant-Man is accidentally in an Avengers movie by himself?” the film's writer, Jeff Loveness, said during a recent interview with Empire.

“We’re not running around the streets of San Francisco anymore," added director Peyton Reed. "We’re fighting one of the most powerful villains in Marvel history, and maybe these are the most unlikely Avengers to be the first to go up against this guy."

Looks like they'll have to have their shrinking moves perfected then.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters everywhere Friday, Feb. 17.

