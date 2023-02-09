Relive 'Fast Saga' ahead of 'Fast X' with legacy trailers for The Rock's arrival, 'Tokyo Drift' & more

Cars, carnage, and closing ranks around the family: No film franchise has mixed heart and devil-may-car hedonism quite like the Fast & Furious franchise. From the 2001 tuna sandwich (no crust!) that started it all to the upcoming Fast X, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the extended fam have managed to touch a deep pop culture nerve, elevating the underworld racing scene from afterthought niche status to an honor-bound fraternity with serious mass appeal.

RELATED: Newcomer Alan Ritchson says 'Fast X' will be 'best one in the franchise'

Fast X is bearing down hard: A hugely anticipated first trailer is set to land on Friday, Feb. 10, with the movie itself peeling into theaters this spring. And just like Dom, we’ve got a soft spot for sentiment, which is why there’s no better time than the present to take a nine-stop tour down memory lane to round up every Fast & Furious movie trailer — before the new one shows up to hit our adrenaline switch.

Universal Pictures must have the same case of old-school Fast & Furious feels that we're feeling, because the studio has been rolling out recut "Legacy" trailers for each film to commemorate every main installment in the franchise before the new Fast X first look arrives. Check 'em out as the buzz kicks into gear for real ahead of the new film's big May 19 premiere:

1 – The Fast and the Furious (2001)

Ah, nostalgia. When the killer remixed strains of Live’s “Deep Enough” wash over the late Paul Walker’s first onscreen appearance as Brian O’Conner, the 2001 film that launched the whole Fast saga takes us back to a nitrous-cooled place in the mind. Even though it still feels fresh, the original Fast & Furious film set an early stage for all that would follow, bringing Dom and Brian together in a deep-cover heist tale that laid down Dom’s antihero code of ride-or-die loyalty. Just like a four-layer custom enamel paint job, the ingredients that still define the series today were baked in right from the start.

2 — 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

As the third film in the series would go on to prove, Universal didn’t know quite what a special thing it had yet with this whole Fast & Furious phenomenon — but the studio definitely knew it had something. Diesel sat out this 2003 second film directed by John Singleton, but 2 Fast still spun a thrilling undercover story, teaming Brian (now in Miami) with old California perp pal Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) to take down a Florida drug kingpin. It wouldn’t be the first time ex-cop Brian would have to jump through police-stooge hoops to have his record wiped — a redemption theme that became a recurring feature of the series from this movie onward.

3 — The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The black sheep of the bunch, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift took things in what seemed like a whole new direction, with no members of the O.G. cast on hand (aside from a logic-defying late surprise cameo from Diesel). But the themes of family and redemption are still there: Lucas Black starred as Sean Boswell, a drawl-talking teen sent packing to Tokyo to stay with his dad, after one too many high school dust-ups convinces his mom there’s no helping him here. Of course Sean gets up to his old tricks in no time, leading to a coming-of-age schooling in the value of family — both the real and adopted kind — as he races his way out of trouble with the Yakuza criminal underworld.

4 — Fast & Furious (2009)

This is the soft reboot movie that got the band back together for good, and despite tragic setbacks both onscreen and off to come, the Furious franchise has kept its foot to the floor since. Walker and Diesel returned in the simply-titled Fast & Furious fourth film alongside original stars Jordana Brewster (Dom’s sister Mia) and Michelle Rodriguez (love interest Letty), though Matt Schultze wouldn’t be back as Dom’s lifelong pal Vince until his fateful appearance in the forthcoming fifth installment. It also cemented director Justin Lin’s ongoing bond with the franchise, honing the street-racing action chops he’d first cut his teeth on in Tokyo Drift, while introducing a more Bond-esque, globetrotting spy theme that remains a series hallmark to this day.

5 — Fast Five (2011)

The fam finally hit full stride with Fast Five, returning Gibson, Ludacris, and Schultze from disparate appearances in earlier films while serving as the official series debut of Gal Gadot (ex-Mossad agent Gisele Yashar), Elsa Pataky (straight-laced Rio cop Elena Neves), and, of course, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as fire-spitting DSS Agent Luke Hobbs. The previous FF films weren’t exactly lacking in epic spectacle, but it was Fast Five that signaled the start of a seriously stepped-up spy caper element in the series, complete with some of the most epic action set pieces — we’re looking at you, insane bank vault heist scene — that the franchise has ever seen.

6 — Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Remember when we said the studio didn’t quite know what kind of bankable blockbuster it had on its hands with the Fast & Furious franchise? Welp, those days were pretty much a distant memory by the time of Fast Five (with an RIP nod to fallen antihero Vince, of course). Fast & Furious 6, the 2013 followup, committed fully to the character continuity — complete with a fresh baby for Brian and Mia — that the previous film established. It also evolved the relationship between Dom and Elena, both bereaved from previous love losses, in the wake of Letty’s evident death. Things can’t be that simple, though: Thanks to that Fast Five bank vault, Brian and Dom are comfortable in wealthy exile as wanted criminals…until Hobbs turns up with a recent photo of Letty to make Dom a pardon offer he just can’t refuse. Welcome to the franchise, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham)!

7 — Furious 7 (2015)

Completed and released after Paul Walker’s untimely death and the final Fast saga movie in which he appears, Furious 7 carried a lot of emotional weight for both longtime fans and the cast members themselves. Shaw was out for revenge in the plot to Furious 7, setting off a ton of seismic ripples that resolved some past plot threads (Letty’s memory finally returns), while tearing a bittersweet hole in the family fabric (Dom and Brian finally go their separate ways.) This is also the movie that brings Kurt Russell on board as the enigmatic Mr. Nobody, explaining how Han (Sung Kang) managed to escape a seemingly fiery death in the epic downhill race at the end of Tokyo Drift.

8 — The Fate of the Furious (2017)

Charlize Theron comes along for the first time as cyber-baddie Cipher in The Fate of the Furious, touching off a loyalty-testing string of cat-and-mouse games that take the gang on a race that spans entire continents. Dom has deadly-serious reasons to go against the family, though Cipher’s clever manipulation assures he’s sworn to keep his secrets — even if it means an outright standoff in the streets of New York — until he can snatch back his ransomed son and, with far less success, Elena. Fast 8 also holds the distinction of being the movie that finally gets Hobbs and Shaw on the same page, after the two find themselves equally at odds with the law and devising a mutually beneficial prison escape plan.

9 — F9 (2021)

Wait, what? — Dom has a little brother?! John Cena crashes the peaceful party to kick off the wild events of F9, turning up as Jakob Toretto, estranged from Dom and Mia and living the life of a crime-for-hire mercenary entangled in Mr. Nobody’s hush-hush intelligence ops. The plot of F9 is truly out-of-this-world stuff, even by Fast & Furious standards: Tej (Ludacris) and Roman (Gibson) take the ultimate speed trip, blasting into actual space in an oh-so-slightly modded “rocket car” to disable the satellite that can activate the Project Aries world-hacking device schemed up by short-lived baddie Otto (Thue Ersted Rasmussen). It all comes back down to Earth at the end, though: Jakob and the fam reunite, Cipher escapes, and — in the movie’s super-intriguing final moments — Brian O’Conner’s car pulls up in the driveway at Dom’s house.

Craving more than trailers? Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7 are streaming now at Peacock.