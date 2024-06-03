Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
What’s New on Peacock in June 2024? Monkey Man, WWE, Olympic Trials & More
Peacock’s June streaming lineup is sizzling with summer scorchers.
June means summertime is officially on the way, and right on cue to mark the start of the steamy season, Peacock is heating things up this month with a sweltering blend of original streaming premieres and scorching movie blockbusters.
The big new addition for genre fans is Dev Patel's Monkey Man, the wild action pic that channels the John Wick vibes. The flick is set to start streaming on Peacock on June 14.
There are also some fresh genre flicks hitting the catalog, most notably Seed of Chucky, Bride of Chucky, Clue, Constantine, Ghostbusters, Cocaine Bear and Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.
Beyond that, a sweet Peacock original leads the sizzling lineup of can’t-miss content coming to the bird app in June, courtesy of the Season 6 premiere of Love Island USA, streaming exclusively on Peacock beginning June 11. Be it love, money, or plain old winner’s bragging rights, it’s a briefs-and-bikinis perfect way to get your TV summer started off right.
Reality TV ramps up the fun factor even further on June 5, when Bravo’s hit new series The Valley serves up an extended and uncensored version of its debut season finale just for Peacock. With a second season already booked and on the way, it’s the perfect occasion to toast the trials and triumphs of the bottle service life alongside Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute, plus a entire entourage of new fan faves.
It wouldn’t be summer without slathering on a generous squeeze of top-tier box office blockbusters, and Peacock’s feelin’ the burn with huge new movie additions including John Wick Chapters 1-3 (plus Peacock original spinoff series The Continental), Best Picture Oscar-winner Gladiator, and a sweet trio of thrilling flicks in the action-packed Bourne franchise. And while we’re talking action, Peacock’s definitely the place to be for the WWE this month as the exclusive streaming home for every ringside second of Clash at the Castle Scotland, which streams live from Glasgow on June 15.
As the Paris Summer Olympic Games inch ever nearer to the official opening ceremonies on July 26, Peacock’s absolutely loaded this month with coverage of Olympic Trials events. Catch Swimming & Diving beginning June 15, Track & Field starting June 22, and Gymnastics beginning on June 27.
Is there ever really a bad time to binge a scream or two? Nope, never! — which is why Peacock’s pulling out the horror stops in June with Summer Scares, a curated horror film selection that packs in a murderer's row of bloody great faves like M3GAN, Get Out, Night Swim, and many more (check out the full listing here!)
And last but not least, Peacock’s also the place to commemorate Pride month all June long, welcoming an eclectic and vibrant screen collection filled with LGBTQIA+ voices. Catch new Peacock original documentary Queer Planet (which dives deep into scientists’ reassessment of animal attraction) beginning June 6, alongside new-for-June movie favorites including The Birdcage, Brokeback Mountain, A Fantastic Woman, Saved!, Summer Qamp, and It’s OK to Ask Questions: Season 2.
Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in June:
Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.
Peacock June Highlights
June 5: The Valley, Season 1 - Finale - Extended/Uncensored Version
June 6: Queer Planet (Peacock Original)*
June 11: Love Island USA, Season 6 (Peacock Original)*
June 13: The Dirty D, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)*
June 15: WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland (Peacock Exclusive)*
June 20: Megamind Rules!, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
June 25: TikTok Murders (Peacock Original)*
Movies (Streaming June 1)
2012*
About Time
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert
Anna and the Apocalypse
Away & Back
A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery
The Best Man
Billy Elliot
The Birdcage
Blockers*
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
Bride of Chucky
Brokeback Mountain
Burlesque*
Capote
Caribbean Summer
Christmas at Dollywood
Christmas at Graceland
Christmas at Rome
Christmas at Vienna
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs*
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2*
Clue
Constantine
The Croods
Dante’s Peak
The Derby Stallion
Despicable Me 3*
The Dilemma
A Fantastic Woman
Far From Heaven
Fences
Ghostbusters (1984)*
Ghostbusters II*
Girls Trip*
Gladiator
Gods of Egypt
Hidden Gems
If Beale Street Could Talk
In My Dreams
John Wick*
John Wick: Chapter 2*
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum*
The Joneses
Limbo*
Love is Strange
Love’s Portrait
Midway (1976)
Moriah's Lighthouse
Nantucket Noel
The Other Guys
Philadelphia
Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery
Pride
Pride (2014)
The Producers (‘05)
Puss in Boots
Red
Red 2
Riddled with Deceit: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery
Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone
A Royal Makeover
RV (2006)
Safe House (‘12)
Saved!
Saving Private Ryan
The Secret Life of Pets
Seed of Chucky
Ships in the Night: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
Stomp the Yard
A Summer to Remember
TED
The Terminal
Turbo
Van Helsing
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
The Wedding Date
What Happens in Vegas
With-In
Arriving after June 1
June 2
The Alpinist*
June 3
OMG Fashun, Season 1 - Finale, 2 Episodes (E!)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 - Premiere (Bravo)
June 4
American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 - Premiere (NBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 - Premiere (Bravo)
Kill or Be Killed, Season 1 - All Episodes (Oxygen)
June 5
The Valley, Season 1 - Finale - Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*
June 6
Queer Planet - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
Kung Fu Panda*
June 7
Summer Qamp*
Of An Age*
June 11
Love Island USA, Season 6 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*.
The Weakest Link, Season 3 - Finale (NBC)
June 13
The Dirty D, Season 3 - Premiere - Three Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)*
Aliens Abducted My Parents (And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out)
Family Weekend
What Lies Below
June 14
Cocaine Bear*
June 15
WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Ward
June 19
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent*
June 20
Megamind Rules!, Season 1 (New Episodes) - All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef, Season 21 - Finale (Bravo)
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo Digital)
June 24
When Calls the Heart, Season 11 - Finale (Hallmark)
June 25
TikTok Murders (Peacock Original)*
Walt Disney: Behind the Magic (Reelz)
June 26
El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Kung Fu Panda 3*
June 28
Champions*
New Episodes Weekly
America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 (NBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59 (Peacock Exclusive)
El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9 (Telemundo)
OMG Fashun, Season 1 (E!)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2 (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2 (Reelz)
Password, Season 2 (NBC)
Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 (USA)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 (Bravo)
Snapped, Season 33 (Oxygen)
Summer House, Season 8 (Bravo)
Summer House After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 2 (Bravo)
Top Chef, Season 21 (Bravo)
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish (Bravo Digital)
Top Chef VIP, Season 3 (Telemundo)
The Valley, Season 1 (Bravo)
The Weakest Link, Season 3 (NBC)
When Calls the Heart, Season 11 (Hallmark)
2024 Paris Olympics
June 8: U.S. Olympic Team Trials Special
June 15-22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming Qualifying Heats
June 15-23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming Finals
June 17: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: W Synchro Springboard
June 17: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving Final: Women's Synchro Springboard
June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: W Synchro Platform
June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: M Synchro Springboard
June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Final: Women's Synchro Platform
June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Final: Men's Synchro Springboard
June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: W Springboard
June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: M Platform
June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - SF W Springboard
June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - SF M Platform
June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Final: Women’s Synchro Platform
June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: M Springboard
June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: W Platform
June 21:U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - SF M Springboard
June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - SF W Platform
June 21-24: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field Finals
June 22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Final: Men’s Platform
June 22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Final: Women’s Springboard
June 23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - M Springboard Final
June 23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - W Platform Final
June 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field - Heats
June 27, 29: U.S. Paralympic Trials – Swimming
June 27-30: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field Finals
June 27-30: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics Men’s & Women’s Qualifying/Finals
Live Sports & Events
New Episodes Weekly:
Brother From Another (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)
Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Thursday through June 13)
The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
PFT Live (Monday through Friday through June 14)
Live Events:
June 1: Pro Motocross Championship – Hangtown
June 1: IMSA – Detroit
June 1: USWNT – USA v. Korea Republic (Spanish)
June 1-2: PGA TOUR Champions Principal Charity Classic
June 1-2: The 79th U.S. Women’s Open
June 1-2: Live From the U.S. Women's Open
June 1-2: PGA TOUR RBC Canadian Open
June 1-2: 2024 Roland-Garros - French Open
June 1-2: INDYCAR - Streets of Detroit
June 1-2: 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
June 2: HSBC SVNS - Madrid
June 2: Wanda Diamond League - Stockholm
June 2-9: Criterium du Dauphine 2024
June 3: Golf’s Longest Day
June 4: USWNT – USA v. Korea Republic (Spanish)
June 6-9: PGA TOUR The Memorial Tournament
June 6-9: 2024 Roland-Garros - French Open
June 7-9: ShopRite LPGA Classic
June 7-9: PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Champ
June 7-9: INDYCAR - Road America
June 8: Pro Motocross Championship – Thunder Valley
June 8: USMNT – USA v. Columbia (Spanish)
June 8-9: IMSA – Montreal - Porsche Carrera Cup
June 8-9: IMSA – VP Racing SportsCar Challenge - Mid Ohio
June 9: NXT Battleground
June 10-16: Live From the U.S. Open
June 12: USMNT – USA v. Brazil (Spanish)
June 13-15: Meijer LPGA Classic
June 13-16: The 124th U.S. Open
June 15: WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland
June 15: Boxxer: Chris Billam-Smith v. Richard Riakporhe
June 15: Pro Motocross Championship – High Point
June 18-21: Royal Ascot
June 20-23: PGA TOUR Travelers Championship
June 20-23: KPMG PGA Women’s Championship
June 21-23: IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge – Watkins Glen
June 21-23: PGA TOUR Champions DICK’S Open
June 21-23: INDYCAR - Laguna Seca
June 23: World Surf League Tahiti Bound
June 23: Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 1
June 27-30: U.S. Senior Open
June 27-30: PGA TOUR Rocket Mortgage Classic
June 27-29: LPGA Dow Championship
June 29: Pro Motocross Championship – Redbud
June 29-30: 111th Tour de France
News Programming & Talk Shows
Same-Day:
Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)
Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
TODAY (Monday through Friday)
Next-Day
(*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
Access Hollywood, Season 28 (Tuesday through Saturday)
All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)
Ayman (Sunday and Monday)
The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
Dateline (Saturday)
Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)
Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)
The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)
Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)
Digital Only
Morning Mika (Thursday)
Velshi Banned Book Club (Wednesday, June 5)
Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música 2024 (June 9)
Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Determined Dads (June 15-19)