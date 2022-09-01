Everything coming to Peacock in September 2022: ‘Last Light,’ ‘Jurassic World Dominion,’ ‘Vampire Academy' & horror galore

Matthew Fox returns and the vampires come calling — plus loads of lizards and classic movie scares.

Dinos, original debuts, and a trove of horror classics that’ll make you double-check to see if Halloween is here: Peacock’s September lineup is absolutely chock full of fresh film and TV treats, including the streaming premiere of Jurassic World Dominion, which stomps onto the platform with new, never-before-seen footage.

Leading things off, though, is Lost alum Matthew Fox, who breaks his lengthy small-screen retirement in this month’s biggest Peacock original premiere: the apocalyptic event series Last Light. Trapped in a dystopian energy crisis that literally brings the world to a screeching halt, Fox stars alongside Downton Abbey’s Joanne Froggatt and The Punisher’s Amber Rose Revah as the bright scientific mind who can set things right — if anyone can, that is. All five episodes in the ambitiously cinematic series arrive ready to binge beginning Sept. 8.

Coming sooner are Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in Jurassic World Dominion, landing Friday, Sept. 2 with a special "Extended Edition" of Universal’s dino blockbuster that packs in 14 minutes of all-new footage, plus a new alternate opening. Staying in the giant-reptile ecosystem, three more Jurassic Park films — the 1993 Steven Spielberg original, plus 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park and 2001’s Jurassic Park III — tear onto Peacock on Sept. 1.

The first day of the month also ushers in a veritable trove of fresh movie content, including Alfred Hitchcock suspense and horror classics Psycho, Rope, Vertigo, Rear Window, The Birds, and more. Even more horror’s on tap in the form of the full Twilight saga, the original 1992 Candyman, Army of Darkness, Beetlejuice, Halloween II & III, The Blair Witch Project, The People Under the Stairs, The Purge: Election Year, They Live!, The Thing, and more.

The middle of September marks the premiere of Peacock original Vampire Academy, the freshly-reimagined, and perhaps darker, series take on the 2014 movie of the same name. The first four episodes arrive Sept. 15, with new episodes dropping weekly after that. Sept. 15 also opens the crypt lid on tons more horror flicks (and sequels) from the classic creature-feature era, including Bride of Frankenstein, The Creature Walks Among Us, Dracula, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, It Came From Outer Space, and The Mummy.

As always, Peacock’s the place to catch new episodes of Resident Alien the day after they air at SYFY, with each new installment arriving weekly as we wend our way toward the end of the Alan Tudyk-starring series’ second season.

Below is the complete rundown of everything landing at Peacock this month, including oodles of fun stuff (Yay! College football!) that lies well outside our typical genre-minded haunts. Check it out:

September 1

17 Again (2009)

About a Boy (2022)

American Dreamz (2006)

Army of Darkness (1993)

Baby Mama (2008)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Birds (1963)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)

The Blind Side (2009)

Bulletproof (1996)

Candyman (1992)

Casper (1995)

Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Devil (2010)

Dracula (1979)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Dredd (2012)

Epic (2013)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Escape the Field (2022)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Fear (1996)

Frenzy (1972)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

The Frighteners (1996)

The Funhouse (1981)

Furious 7 (2015)

Gone Girl (2014)

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000)

Grown Ups (2010)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

The Hangover (2009)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Land of the Dead (2005)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Love Actually (2003)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012)

Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea's Family Reunion (2006)

Madea's Witness Protection (2012)

Mama (2013)

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)

Marnie (1964)

Mercy (2014)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)

Notting Hill (1999)

Paul (2011)

The People Under the Stairs (1991)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Prince of Darkness (1987)

Psycho (1960)

Psycho II (1983)

Psycho III (1986)

Psycho (1998)

The Purge: Election Year (2016)

Rear Window (1954)

Rob Zombie's Halloween II (2009)

Rope (1948)

The Rundown (2003)

Saboteur (1942)

The Serpent and the Rainbow (1987)

Shadow of a Doubt (1943)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Shocker (1993)

The Skeleton Key (2005)

Sleepless (2017)

Slither (2006)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Tales From the Crpyt: Bordello of Blood (1996)

Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight (1995)

Tales From the Hood (1995)

Tales From the Hood 2 (2018)

Tales from the Hood 3 (2020)

Taxi (2004)

Ted 2 (2015)

They Live (1988)

The Thing (1982)

Thirst (2009)

Twilight (2004)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Twister (1996)

United 93 (2006)

Vertigo (1958)

Videodrome (1983)

Village of the Damned (1995)

The Waterboy (1998)

The Wolfman (2010)

America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Korn Ferry Tour Championships – Round 1

La Vuelta a España – Stage 12

LPGA Tour Dana Open – Round 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mighty Ones, Season 3

Premier League – Leicester City v. Manchester United

Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Special

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

That '70s Show, Seasons 1-8

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

September 2

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Brussels Diamond League – Track & Field

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul (2022)

IndyCar – Practice 1 – Portland

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Jurassic World Dominion (2022 — Extended Version)

Korn Ferry Tour Championships – Round 2

La Vuelta a España – Stage 13

LPGA Tour Dana Open – Round 2

Memorial Van Damme Track and Field

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

September 3

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Breeders Cup Challenge Series – Jockey Gold Cup

IndyCar – Qualifying – Portland

IndyCar – Practice 3 – Portland

Korn Ferry Tour Championships – Round 3

La Vuelta a España – Stage 14

LPGA Tour Dana Open – Round 3

Premier League – Brendford v. Leeds United

Premier League – Chivas v. Puebla

Premier League – Everton v. Liverpool

Premier League – Manchester United v. Arsenal

Premier League – Newcastle v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Tottenham v. Fulham

Premier League – Wolves v. Southampton*

TODAY Goes Back to School [On the All Day Channel]

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

WWE Clash at the Castle

September 4

Indianapolis Porsche Carrera Cup

IndyCar – Series #13 Portland

Korn Ferry Tour Championships – Final Round

La Vuelta a España – Stage 15

LPGA Tour Dana Open – Final Round

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates

Premier League – Brighton v. Leicester City

Premier League – Chelsea v. West Ham

TODAY Goes Back to School [On the All Day Channel]

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

September 5

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

September 6

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Carson Daly's Popstart Plus: Best of Summer Music Marathon

La Vuelta a España – Stage 16

Living with a Serial Killer, Season 2 (Oxygen)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

September 7

America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta – Stage 1

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta a España – Stage 17

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zurich Diamond League Final Day 1 -Track and Field

September 8

America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta – Stage 2

DP World Tour BMW PGA Championships – Round 1

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Last Light, Limited Series, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

La Vuelta a España – Stage 18

LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Round 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

NFL Kickoff – Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zurich Diamond League Final Day 2 -Track and Field

September 9

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta – Stage 3

DP World Tour BMW PGA Championships – Round 2

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar – Practice 1 – Laguna Seca

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

La Vuelta a España – Stage 19

LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Round 2

Operación Pacífico, Season 1

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Bath Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Northampton Saints

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

September 10

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episodes (NBC)

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta- Stage 4

DP World Tour BMW PGA Championships – Round 3

IndyCar – Practice 2 – Laguna Seca

IndyCar – Qualifying – Laguna Seca

Indy Lights – Laguna Seca

La Liga MX – Chivas vs. Puebla

La Vuelta a España – Stage 20

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Worcester Warriors

LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Round 3

Notre Dame Football vs. Marshall

Premier League – Fulham v. Chelsea

Premier League – Leicester City v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Brighton

Premier League – Southampton v. Brentford

Premier League – Liverpool v. Wolves

Premier League – Manchester City v. Tottenham

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Leicester Tigers

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Harlequins

Rugby Sevens World Cup

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

September 11

Caillou: Adventures with Grandma & Grandpa, New Special (Peacock Original)

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta- Stage 5

DP World Tour BMW PGA Championships – Final Round

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

IndyCar – Series #14 Laguna Seca

Indy Lights – Laguna Seca

La Vuelta a España – Stage 21

LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Final Round

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)

Premier League – Arsenal v. Everton

Premier League – West Ham v. Newcastle

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Manchester United

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Wasps

Rugby Sevens World Cup

Sunday Night Football – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

USA Track & Field – 5th Ave Mile

September 12

The 74th Emmy Awards (NBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Premier League – Leeds United v. Nottingham Forest

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

September 13

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Liga MX – Chivas v. Tigers

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

September 14

2022 U.S. International Figure Skating Classic

America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hell of a Cruise, 2022 (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

September 15

2022 U.S. International Figure Skating Classic

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

Brides of Dracula (1960)

The Creature Walks Among Us (1956)

The Culture Is... Latina, Director's Cut (2022) (MSNBC)

Curse of the Werewolf (1961)

Dr. Cyclops (1940)

Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Dracula (1931)

Dracula's Daughter (1936)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Evil of Frankenstein (1964)

Frankenstein (1931)

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman (1943)

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Invisible Man Returns (1940)

The Invisible Woman (1940)

The Invisible Man's Revenge (1944)

It Came From Outer Space (1953)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Round 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mummy (1932)

The Mummy's Curse (1944)

The Mummy's Ghost (1944)

The Mummy's Hand (1940)

The Mummy's Tomb (1942)

PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Round 1

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Fulham

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Southampton

Meet the Press Reports, Season 5

My Son (2021)

Night Monster (1942)

Phantom of the Opera (1943)

Phantom of the Opera (1962)

The Raven (1935)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)

Son of Dracula (1943)

Son of Frankenstein (1939)

Spider Woman Strikes Back (1946)

The Strange Case of Doctor RX (1942)

'Til Jail Do Us Part, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 1-4 (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Werewolf of London (1935)

September 16

2022 U.S. International Figure Skating Classic

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Round 2

PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. London Irish

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vengeance (2022)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

September 17

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Round 3

Notre Dame Football vs. Cal

PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Brighton v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Everton v. West Ham

Premier League – Newcastle v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City

Premier League – Wolves v. Manchester City

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Sale Sharks

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Saracens

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Newcastle Falcons

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Toyota HBCU NYC Football Classic – Howard vs. Morehouse

Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Bristol Bears*

September 18

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Final Round

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Final Round

Premier League – Manchester United v. Leeds United

Premier League – Manchester United v. Leeds United (Spanish Language)

Premier League – Chelsea v. Liverpool

Premier League – Chelsea v. Liverpool (Spanish Language)

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Exeter Chiefs

Sunday Night Football – Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

September 19

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Escape the Field (2022)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)

Live From the Presidents Cup

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

September 20

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From the Presidents Cup

Mastermind of Murder, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

September 21

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Formula, Season 1

Live From the Presidents Cup

Meet Cute (2022 — Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Shadowland, Limited Series (Peacock Original)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

September 22

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Jay Leno's Garage, Season 6 (CNBC)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Live From the Presidents Cup

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Presidents Cup – Day 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

September 23

1st Look, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

La Fan, Season 1

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Live From the Presidents Cup

Presidents Cup – Day 2

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

September 24

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Live From the Presidents Cup

LPGA Tour Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Made in Chelsea, Season 23

PGA TOUR PURE Insurance Championship

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. London Irish

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Leicester Tigers

Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Gloucester Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Newcastle Falcons

Presidents Cup – Day 3

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

September 25

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Live From the Presidents Cup

LPGA Tour Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR PURE Insurance Championship

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Harlequins

Presidents Cup – Day 4

Sunday Night Football – San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos

September 26

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

September 27

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

September 28

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Sex, Lies and the College Cult (2022 — Peacock Original)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

September 29

2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards (Telemundo)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Dragon Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 4 (Peacock Original)

DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA Road Atlanta – Porsche Carrera Cup

José Feliciano: Behind This Guitar (2022)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour Volunteers of America Classic

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR Sanderson Farms Championship

Premios Billboard 2022 (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

September 30

1st Look, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA Prototype Challenge at Road Atlanta

IMSA Road Atlanta – Fox Factory 120

IMSA Road Atlanta – WeatherTech Championship

IMSA Road Atlanta – Porsche Carrera Cup

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour Volunteers of America Classic

PGA TOUR Sanderson Farms Championship

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Bristol Bears

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)