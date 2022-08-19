'Jurassic World Dominion' stomping onto Peacock this September with dino-sized 'Extended Edition'

The platform will also have The Lost World: JURASSIC PARK and Jurassic Park III available for streaming.

Our dinosaur prayers have been answered by the Peacock gods! Jurassic World Dominion will officially debut on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform Friday, Sep. 2 with a special "Extended Edition" containing 14 minutes of never-before-seen footage and an alternate opening. This version also contains behind-the-scenes content on the production of the film and its prequel short, Battle at Big Rock, which first premiered back in 2019 as a way to set up a world overrun by dinosaurs.

Two more entries in the 30-year-old Jurassic film franchise — The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III — hit Peacock the day before Dominion on Thursday, Sep. 1.

Directed and co-written by Colin Trevorrow, the conclusion to the Jurassic World trilogy bridges the gap between old and new with a globe-trotting adventure that brings back fan favorite characters from the 1993 original helmed by Steven Spielberg: Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, Isabella Sermon, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong, Omar Sy, and Campbell Scott round out the ensemble cast, which also includes new species of dinosaurs like the Quetzalcoatlus, Pyroraptor, and the largest land predator that ever walked the face of the Earth: Giganotosaurus.

Trevorrow, who wrote Dominion's script with creature feature alum Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising), executive produced the feature alongside Spielberg and Alexandra Derbyshire. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley were producers.

It's been a busy week for the service, which recently scooped up the streaming rights to the upcoming John Wick prequel series: The Continental. In addition, Peacock also made casting announcements or released sneak peaks for original projects like Vampire Academy, Poker Face, Last Light, and Meet Cute.

Jurassic World Dominion is currently available on Digital, VOD, Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. It's still playing in select theaters if you'd like to check it out on the big screen. Click here to check out a behind-the-scenes clip from the home release, where Live-Action Dinosaur Supervisor John Nolan talks about the importance of using practical effects.

In the meantime, Peacock subscribers can feast their eyes on supplemental content like the Jurassic Park to Jurassic World: The Greatest Moments documentary, in which the cast of the new movie relive their favorite moments from the new trilogy. If you're in the mood for more blockbuster movies, we recommend checking out The Black Phone, The Bad Guys, The Northman, Ambulance, or Firestarter.