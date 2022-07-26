Everything coming to Peacock in August 2022: ‘They/Them,’ ‘The Mummy,’ ‘End is Nye’ & more

Peacock's August line-up brings us the Scorpion King and all the Kevin Bacon horror goodies.

The August line-up on Peacock is loaded with epic adventures, big scares and more than a few sci-fi (and superhero) classics. Let’s dig in.

The big release this month is the new horror film They/Them, set at a conversion camp and starring Kevin Bacon. Peacock is also dropping the new original series The End is Nye, starring Bill Nye as he explores some of the different ways this mortal coil could unwind. The back half of SYFY’s original series Resident Alien will also be streaming weekly, with new episodes hitting next-day after they air on SYFY.

Digging a bit deeper, The Mummy trilogy is set to arrive in full this month, plus the Dwayne Johnson spinoff film The Scorpion King (which is all the rage these days thanks to some references in Jordan Peele’s new sci-fi horror film Nope). Peacock is also adding the original five-season run of Quantum Leap, which gives us all just enough time to binge and get ready to rock for the revival coming to NBC this fall.

The Firefly follow-up film Serenity will also be added this month, along with Kevin Bacon horror classic Stir of Echoes, the excellent 2018 sci-fi thriller Upgrade, Cooties (2015), Flatliners (1990), and superhero flicks The Punisher (2004), Punisher: War Zone (2008) and The Hulk (2003). If you’re looking for a bit more fantasy adventure, there’s also Snow White and the Huntsman and The Huntsman: Winter’s War.

Check out the full rundown below, which also includes plenty of guilty pleasure reality TV, some choice MLB games and a whole lot more:

August 1

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

27 Dresses (2008)

The 40 Year Old Virgin (2005)

Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000)

American Gangster (2007)

Backdraft (1991)

Barney’s Great Adventure (1998)

The Beach (2000)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Better Life (2011)

Billy Madison (1995)

The Book of Eli (2010)

The Boss (2016)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casino (1995)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Cooties (2015)

Cop Car (2015)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Crooklyn (1994)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Enemy of the State (1998)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Fever Pitch (2005)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

Flatliners (1990)

Frost/Nixon (2008)

Funny People (2009)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

The Good Shepard (2006)

The Guardian (2006)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Haywire (2012)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

The Hulk (2003)

The Huntsman: Winter's War (2016)

Knocked Up (2007)

Leatherheads (2008)

Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

Man on Fire (2004)

The Man with the Iron Fists (2012)

Midnight Run (1988)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Mystic River (2003)

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978)

Now You See Me (2013)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Nurse Betty (2000)

One True Thing (1998)

Paper Soldiers (2002)

Parker (2013)

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

The Proposal (2009)

The Punisher (2004)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

Quantum Leap: Seasons 1-5

Quicksilver (1986)

Reality Bites (1994)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Robin Hood (2010)

RV (2006)

Safe House (2012)

Salt (2010)

Scarface (1983)

The Scorpion King (2002)

Serenity (2005)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Smokin’ Aces (2007)

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

State of Play (2009)

Stepmom (1998)

Stir of Echoes (1999)

Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming (2007)

Super Greed: The Fight for Football (2022)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

This is 40 (2012)

This Means War (2012)

Uncut Gems (2019)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Upgrade (2018)

Waterworld (1995)

Waves (2019)

You’re Next (2013)

Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005

Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 2

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise (Peacock Original)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Mark of a Serial Killer, Seasons 1-2

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 3

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Divine Divas, 2017

Jexi, 2019

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 4

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hart to Heart, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

NFL Hall of Fame Game – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*

PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship - Round 1

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 5

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

IndyCar: Practice 1 – Nashville*

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

They/Them, 2022 (Peacock Original Film)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*

PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship - Round 2

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 6

AIG Women's Open

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Breeders' Cup Challenge Series – Whitney

IMSA: Road America – Qualifying

IndyCar: Qualifying - Nashville

IndyCar: Practice 2 – Nashville

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Aston Villa*

Premier League – Everton v. Chelsea*

Premier League – Leeds United v. Wolves*

Premier League – Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest*

Premier League – Tottenham v. Southampton*

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*

PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship - Round 3

August 7

AIG Women's Open

IMSA: Road America - IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge*

IMSA: Road America - Lamborghini Super Trofeo*

IMSA: Road America - Porsche Carrera Cup*

IndyCar: Final Warmup – Nashville*

IndyCar: IndyCar Series #12 Nashville*

IndyCar: Indy Lights – Nashville*

IndyCar: Road America*

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians

Premier League – Leicester City v. Brentford*

Premier League – Man United v. Brighton*

Premier League – West Ham v. Man City*

PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship - Final Round



August 8

Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 9

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 10

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Diamond League – Monaco

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tormenta de Amor, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*



August 11

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Becket, 1964

The Bradshaw Bunch, Season 2

George Carlin: Life is Worth Losing, 2008

Hart to Heart, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014*

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Trollstopia, Season 7

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 12

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 8

Chrisley Knows Best, Season 9

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Miz & Mrs., Season 3, (USA)

Alyssa Limperis: No Bad Days (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round 2

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 13

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlas

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round 3

Premier League – Arsenal v. Leicester City*

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Everton*

Premier League – Brentford v. Man United

Premier League – Brighton v. Newcastle*

Premier League – Man City v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Southampton v. Leeds United*

Premier League – Wolves v. Fulham*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

August 14

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals*

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round

August 15

Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 16

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Self/Less, 2015

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 17

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The House, 2017*

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Amateur Golf – New Jersey*

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 18

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 3

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

The Undeclared War, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Amateur Golf*

U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 19

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar – World Wide Technology Raceway*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

La Vuelta a España - Stage 1*

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship - Round 2

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Amateur Golf – New Jersey*

U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 20

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

IndyCar – World Wide Technology Raceway*

La Vuelta a España - Stage 2

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship - Round 3

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Arsenal

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa*

Premier League – Everton v. Nottingham Forest

Premier League – Fulham v. Brentford*

Premier League – Leicester City v. Southampton*

Premier League – Tottenham v. Wolves

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Gymnastics Championships

August 21

La Vuelta a España - Stage 3

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship - Final Round

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians*

Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea*

Premier League – Newcastle v. Man City

Premier League – West Ham v. Brighton

US Gymnastics Championships

August 22

Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 23

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta a España - Stage 4*

LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Monterrey

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 24

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta a España - Stage 5*

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Promesas De Campaña, Season 1

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Original)* ​​​​​​

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 25

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The End is Nye, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

Everything I Know About Love, Season 1, Episodes 1-7 (Peacock Original)*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

La Vuelta a España - Stage 6*

LPGA CP Women’s Open – Round 1

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Made In Chelsea, Season 18-22

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship - Round 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1 (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 26

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Diamond League T&F – Lausanne

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

La Vuelta a España - Stage 7

LPGA CP Women’s Open – Round 2

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship - Round 2

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 27

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

HSBC Rugby Sevens World Cup – Los Angeles

IMSA – Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

LIGA MX – Chivas vs. UNAM

LPGA CP Women’s Open – Round 3

NASCAR Cup Series Race - Daytona

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship - Round 3

Premier League – Arsenal v. Fulham

Premier League – Brentford v. Everton

Premier League – Brighton v. Leeds United*

Premier League – Chelsea v. Leicester City*

Premier League – Liverpool v. Bournemouth*

Premier League – Man City v. Crystal Palace*

Premier League – Southampton v. Man United*

U.S. Senior Women's Open – Round 3*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

August 28

IMSA – Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

La Vuelta a España - Stage 9

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

LPGA CP Women’s Open – Final Round

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins*

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship - Final Round

Premier League – Aston Villa v. West Ham

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Tottenham

Premier League – Wolves v. Newcastle*

U.S. Senior Women's Open - Final Round*

August 29

Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 30

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta a España - Stage 10*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Murdered by Morning, Season 1-2

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 31

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Croods: Family Tree, Season 4

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

La Mujer de Mi Vida, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Wolves*

Premier League – Arsenal v. Aston Villa*

Premier League – Liverpool v. Newcastle

Premier League – Man City v. Nottingham Forest*

Premier League – West Ham v. Tottenham*

ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*