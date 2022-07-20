Visit a conversion camp you'll never leave in full trailer for Peacock's 'They/Them'

Next month, a summer full of horror releases gets even more interesting when They/Them hits Peacock. Now, the new LGBTQ+ slasher film has dropped its full trailer, offering us an invitation to a camp that we might never leave.

Written and directed by Academy Award nominee John Logan (Gladiator, The Aviator), the film follows a group of young campers including gay, trans, and nonbinary teens as they arrive at Whistler, a conversion camp run by Owen Whistler (Kevin Bacon) that attempts to take a kinder, gentler approach to dealing with the kids. That's what it looks like on the surface, anyway.

The campers have all arrived for various reasons -- some because they were bribed, others because they'll be kicked out of the house if they don't go -- and Owen and his therapist wife, Cora (Carrie Preston), have promised them a safe space where they won't be judged or even necessarily changed by their time spent with their fellow campers. The kids are naturally skeptical, but they're stuck at Whistler, so they try to make the most of it. Then the therapy sessions begin, and things start to get a little weird, leaving the new camp medic (Anna Chlumsky) concerned about what's really going on. Then a masked killer with an ax starts picking people off one by one, and things really get dangerous. But who is the killer, and what will their presence mean for Whistler Camp?

Check out the trailer below, and let the guessing game begin:

The slasher subgenre has been through endless permutations since its 1970s boom and 1980s golden age, and the killer stalking a summer camp is one of the most tried and true variations. That They/Them (pronounced "They Slash Them," get it?) is taking that same setting and applying it to a story about LGBTQ+ kids asserting their identities in various ways even in the face of actual life-or-death situations is intriguing, and helps make the film one of the most-anticipated horror releases of the back half of the year.

With an ensemble cast and plenty of blood, They/Them arrives on Peacock Aug. 5.