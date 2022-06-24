Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
Everything coming to Peacock in July 2022: 'The Bad Guys,' 'Batman,' 'Tremors,' 'John Wick' & more
Here's everything hitting Peacock in July 2022.
From missions of puppy vengeance to an infestation of Graboids, July 2022 is shaping up to be loaded with action on Peacock this month.
The streamer has dropped its full list of what will be joining the service in July, and it includes a ton of sci-fi and action hits — plus a couple of originals to round things out. Arguably the biggest headline is the acclaimed new animated kids flick The Bad Guys, which is heading straight theaters onto Peacock on July 1. Original action thriller Trigger Point also hits the service this month, with the full season dropping July 8. There's also the original comedy mystery thriller The Resort on the way, as well.
On the film side, Peacock will be adding disaster pic Armageddon, a batch of OG Batman movies including Tim Burton’s original, Batman Returns, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. Jon Favreau’s Cowboys & Aliens will also be there, along with the John Wick trilogy. All the Harry Potter films are also cycling onto the service. Looking at deeper cuts, the six-movie Tremors series will be hitting the service, as well as the trilogy of mystery thriller The Skulls films (did you know they made two more of those after the first one!?).
Sci-fi actioners like Lucy, Looper and the 2005 Fantastic Four film will also be in the mix, along with plenty of other films. Rounding things out, there also looks to be plenty of niche sports coverage and reality TV originals, just in time for summer.
Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be bingeing.
July 1
Armageddon, 1998
American Pie, 1999
American Pie 2, 2001
American Reunion, 2012
American Wedding, 2003
Antz, 1998
Away We Go, 2009
The Bad Guys, 2022
Batman, 1989
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
The Big Lebowski, 1998
The Big Wedding, 2013
Blue Crush, 2002
Blue Crush 2, 2011
Blue Valentine, 2011
Born On The Fourth of July, 1989
Bridesmaids, 2011
Bring It On Again, 2004
Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006
Bulletproof, 1996
Cast Away, 2000
The Change-Up, 2011
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
Crimson Tide, 1995
Date Night, 2010
Dazed and Confused, 1993
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004
End Of The Line: The Women of Standing Rock, 2004
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
Gnomeo & Juliet, 2011
Fantastic Four, 2005
Field of Dreams, 2005
For Love of the Game, 1999
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991
Get Him to the Greek, 2010
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001
He's Just Not That Into You, 2009
Honey, 2003
Honey 2, 2011
I Think I Love My Wife, 2007
John Wick, 2014
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019
Just Go With It, 2011
Liar, Liar, 1997
Little Fockers, 2010
Looper, 2012
Lucy, 2014
Major Payne, 1995
Marley & Me, 2008
Meet the Fockers, 2004
Meet the Parents, 2000
Mystery Men, 1999
Ocean's Eleven, 2001
Ocean's Twelve, 2004
The Other Guys, 2010
Robots, 2005
The Rock, 1996
Role Models, 2008
Shallow Hal, 2001
Shark Tale, 2004
A Simple Favor, 2018
Sisters, 2015
The Skulls II, 2002
The Skulls III, 2004
The Skulls, 2000
Stick It, 2006
Trainwreck, 2015
Tremors, 1990
Tremors II, 1996
Tremors 3: Back To Perfection, 2001
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004
Tremors 5: Bloodlines
Tremors 6: Cold Day In Hell, 2018
Unbreakable, 2000
What's Love Got To Do With It, 1992
You Don't Mess with the Zohan, 2008
American Greed, Season 14
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Shrink, Season 1
Snapped, 19-23
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef Last Chance Kitchen, Season 15-18
IndyCar – Mid-Ohio Tour de France – Stage 1
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
July 2
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Breeders Cup Challenge
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
IMSA – CTMP
IndyCar – Mid-Ohio
Pro Motocross – Red Bud
Tour de France – Stage 2
WWE Money in the Bank
July 3
Tour de France – Stage 2
Indy Car – Mid-Ohio
IMSA – Sportscar Grand Prix
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
July 4
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Growing Up Chrisley, Season 3
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
Ukraine: Answering the Call (NBC)
July 5
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Tour de France – Stage 4
USA Softball vs. Australia
USA Softball vs. Japan
July 6
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Tour de France – Stage 5
July 7
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Tour de France – Stage 6
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
July 8
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Trigger Point, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Tour de France – Stage 7
July 9
American Century Championship Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Tour de France – Stage 8
Pro Motorcross 2022 – Southwick
July 10
American Century Championship
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles
Tour de France – Stage 9
July 11
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Curious George, 2006
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 6
The Shallows, 2016
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
July 12
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Tour de France – Stage 10
July 13
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
Doom, 2005
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Make Do & Mend, Season 2
Tour de France – Stage 11
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
July 14
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hart to Heart, Season 2, Episodes 1-2, (Peacock Original)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Open Championship – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Tour de France – Stage 12
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
July 15
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Nash Bridges, 2021
IndyCar – Streets of Toronto
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Open Championship – Round 1
Tour de France – Stage 13
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Track & Field Championships
July 16
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
IMSA – Lime Rock
IMSA – Toronto – Porsche Carrera Cup IndyCar – Streets of Toronto
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
MLB All-Star Futures Game
Tour de France – Stage 14
The Open Championship – Round 3
World Track & Field Championships
July 17
IndyCar – Streets of Toronto
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays
The Open Championship – Final Round
Tour de France – Stage 15
World Track & Field Championships
July 18
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 4-7
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
World Track & Field Championships
July 19
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Exhumed, Season 2, All Episodes (Oygen)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Tour de France – Stage 16
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Track & Field Championships
July 20
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Tour de France – Stage 17
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Track & Field Championships
July 21
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hart to Heart, Season 2, Episodes 3-4, (Peacock Original)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Tour de France – Stage 18
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Track & Field Championships
July 22
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
IndyCar – Iowa La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Tour de France – Stage 19
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Track & Field Championships
July 23
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
IndyCar – Iowa La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Senior Open Championship Tour de France – Stage 20
World Track & Field Championships
July 24
IndyCar -- Iowa Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
The Senior Open Championship
Tour de France – Stage 21
Tour de France Femmes – Stage 1
World Track & Field Championships
July 25
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Tour de France Femmes – Stage 2
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
July 26
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Tour de France Femmes – Stage 3
U.S. Swimming National Championships – Day 1
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
July 27
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Tour de France Femmes – Stage 4
U.S. Swimming National Championships – Day 2
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
July 28
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hart to Heart, Season 2, Episodes 5-6, (Peacock Original)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Resort, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
Tour de France Femmes – Stage 5
U.S. Swimming National Championships – Day 3
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
July 29
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
IndyCar – Indianapolis
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Tour de France Femmes – Stage 6
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
July 30
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Indianapolis
Nitro Rallycross – Sweden
IndyCar - Indianapolis Tour de France Femmes – Stage 7
WWE SummerSlam
July 31
Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Nitro Rallycross – Sweden
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays
Tour de France Femmes – Stage 8
US Classic Gymnastics – Men's