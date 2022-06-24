Everything coming to Peacock in July 2022: 'The Bad Guys,' 'Batman,' 'Tremors,' 'John Wick' & more

From missions of puppy vengeance to an infestation of Graboids, July 2022 is shaping up to be loaded with action on Peacock this month.

The streamer has dropped its full list of what will be joining the service in July, and it includes a ton of sci-fi and action hits — plus a couple of originals to round things out. Arguably the biggest headline is the acclaimed new animated kids flick The Bad Guys, which is heading straight theaters onto Peacock on July 1. Original action thriller Trigger Point also hits the service this month, with the full season dropping July 8. There's also the original comedy mystery thriller The Resort on the way, as well.

On the film side, Peacock will be adding disaster pic Armageddon, a batch of OG Batman movies including Tim Burton’s original, Batman Returns, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. Jon Favreau’s Cowboys & Aliens will also be there, along with the John Wick trilogy. All the Harry Potter films are also cycling onto the service. Looking at deeper cuts, the six-movie Tremors series will be hitting the service, as well as the trilogy of mystery thriller The Skulls films (did you know they made two more of those after the first one!?).

Sci-fi actioners like Lucy, Looper and the 2005 Fantastic Four film will also be in the mix, along with plenty of other films. Rounding things out, there also looks to be plenty of niche sports coverage and reality TV originals, just in time for summer.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be bingeing.

July 1

Armageddon, 1998

American Pie, 1999

American Pie 2, 2001

American Reunion, 2012

American Wedding, 2003

Antz, 1998

Away We Go, 2009

The Bad Guys, 2022

Batman, 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

The Big Lebowski, 1998

The Big Wedding, 2013

Blue Crush, 2002

Blue Crush 2, 2011

Blue Valentine, 2011

Born On The Fourth of July, 1989

Bridesmaids, 2011

Bring It On Again, 2004

Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006

Bulletproof, 1996

Cast Away, 2000

The Change-Up, 2011

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

Crimson Tide, 1995

Date Night, 2010

Dazed and Confused, 1993

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004

End Of The Line: The Women of Standing Rock, 2004

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004

Gnomeo & Juliet, 2011

Fantastic Four, 2005

Field of Dreams, 2005

For Love of the Game, 1999

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991

Get Him to the Greek, 2010

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

He's Just Not That Into You, 2009

Honey, 2003

Honey 2, 2011

I Think I Love My Wife, 2007

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019

Just Go With It, 2011

Liar, Liar, 1997

Little Fockers, 2010

Looper, 2012

Lucy, 2014

Major Payne, 1995

Marley & Me, 2008

Meet the Fockers, 2004

Meet the Parents, 2000

Mystery Men, 1999

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

Ocean's Twelve, 2004

The Other Guys, 2010

Robots, 2005

The Rock, 1996

Role Models, 2008

Shallow Hal, 2001

Shark Tale, 2004

A Simple Favor, 2018

Sisters, 2015

The Skulls II, 2002

The Skulls III, 2004

The Skulls, 2000

Stick It, 2006

Trainwreck, 2015

Tremors, 1990

Tremors II, 1996

Tremors 3: Back To Perfection, 2001

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004

Tremors 5: Bloodlines

Tremors 6: Cold Day In Hell, 2018

Unbreakable, 2000

What's Love Got To Do With It, 1992

You Don't Mess with the Zohan, 2008

American Greed, Season 14

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Shrink, Season 1

Snapped, 19-23

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef Last Chance Kitchen, Season 15-18

IndyCar – Mid-Ohio Tour de France – Stage 1

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

July 2

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Breeders Cup Challenge

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA – CTMP

IndyCar – Mid-Ohio

Pro Motocross – Red Bud

Tour de France – Stage 2

WWE Money in the Bank

July 3

Tour de France – Stage 2

Indy Car – Mid-Ohio

IMSA – Sportscar Grand Prix

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers

July 4

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Growing Up Chrisley, Season 3

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Ukraine: Answering the Call (NBC)

July 5

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France – Stage 4

USA Softball vs. Australia

USA Softball vs. Japan

July 6

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France – Stage 5

July 7

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France – Stage 6

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

July 8

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Trigger Point, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Tour de France – Stage 7

July 9

American Century Championship Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France – Stage 8

Pro Motorcross 2022 – Southwick

July 10

American Century Championship

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles

Tour de France – Stage 9

July 11

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Curious George, 2006

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 6

The Shallows, 2016

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

July 12

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France – Stage 10

July 13

America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)

Doom, 2005

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Make Do & Mend, Season 2

Tour de France – Stage 11

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

July 14

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hart to Heart, Season 2, Episodes 1-2, (Peacock Original)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Open Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Tour de France – Stage 12

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

July 15

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Nash Bridges, 2021

IndyCar – Streets of Toronto

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Open Championship – Round 1

Tour de France – Stage 13

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Track & Field Championships

July 16

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA – Lime Rock

IMSA – Toronto – Porsche Carrera Cup IndyCar – Streets of Toronto

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

MLB All-Star Futures Game

Tour de France – Stage 14

The Open Championship – Round 3

World Track & Field Championships

July 17

IndyCar – Streets of Toronto

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays

The Open Championship – Final Round

Tour de France – Stage 15

World Track & Field Championships

July 18

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 4-7

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

World Track & Field Championships

July 19

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Exhumed, Season 2, All Episodes (Oygen)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Tour de France – Stage 16

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Track & Field Championships

July 20

America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Tour de France – Stage 17

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Track & Field Championships

July 21

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hart to Heart, Season 2, Episodes 3-4, (Peacock Original)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Tour de France – Stage 18

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Track & Field Championships

July 22

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar – Iowa La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Tour de France – Stage 19

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Track & Field Championships

July 23

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar – Iowa La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Senior Open Championship Tour de France – Stage 20

World Track & Field Championships

July 24

IndyCar -- Iowa Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

The Senior Open Championship

Tour de France – Stage 21

Tour de France Femmes – Stage 1

World Track & Field Championships

July 25

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Tour de France Femmes – Stage 2

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

July 26

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Tour de France Femmes – Stage 3

U.S. Swimming National Championships – Day 1

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

July 27

America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Tour de France Femmes – Stage 4

U.S. Swimming National Championships – Day 2

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

July 28

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hart to Heart, Season 2, Episodes 5-6, (Peacock Original)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Resort, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

Tour de France Femmes – Stage 5

U.S. Swimming National Championships – Day 3

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

July 29

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

IndyCar – Indianapolis

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Tour de France Femmes – Stage 6

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

July 30

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Indianapolis

Nitro Rallycross – Sweden

IndyCar - Indianapolis Tour de France Femmes – Stage 7

WWE SummerSlam

July 31

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Nitro Rallycross – Sweden

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays

Tour de France Femmes – Stage 8

US Classic Gymnastics – Men's