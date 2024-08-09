Everything to Know About Horror Movie Speak No Evil

The next big horror release from genre power player Blumhouse Productions takes the form of Universal's Speak No Evil. A psychological thriller with a great cast and a crew with lots of horror cred, the film promises to deliver everything from twisted scares to another great genre performance from star James McAvoy.

RELATED: 16 Essential Blumhouse Horror Movies

You've probably seen the trailers for the film by now, and if you have, then you're probably intrigued by what this film is set to offer audiences. Want to know more? Keep reading for our quick guide to all thing's Speak No Evil ahead of the film's September release from Universal Pictures.

What Is Speak No Evil based on?

The upcoming film is actually an English language remake of the Danish/Dutch film Gæsterne, released as Speak No Evil in the English-speaking world. Directed by Christian Tafdrup from a script co-written by Christian and Mads Tafdrup, the film follows a Danish couple and their children who meet a Dutch family while on vacation and quickly form a bond. When the Dutch family invites the Danish family to visit their remote country house for a getaway, they accept, only to find something much darker than another vacation is waiting for them when they arrive.

RELATED: James McAvoy Gives Off Split Vibes in First Trailer for Speak No Evil

The film premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, where it quickly earned a reputation among horror fans as a brutal new vision of terror, and it gained even more fans and positive reviews when it arrived in American theaters later that year. In short, it's one of the best horror films of 2022.

Paddy (James McAvoy) and Ciara (Aisling Franciosi) appear in Speak No Evil (2024). Photo: Universal Pictures and Blumhouse

What is Speak No Evil about?

That means the American remake of Speak No Evil has some big shoes to fill, but it's definitely heading in the right direction based on the trailers. This time around, the film follows an American family who meets a family from the British Isles while on vacation, and the Americans soon find themselves invited to a country house getaway with terrors lurking behind all the familial warmth.

So, who's leading this new version of a terrifying tale? You'll definitely recognize more than a few of the faces.

Who stars in Speak No Evil?

As you'll no doubt know if you've seen the trailers, Speak No Evil is headlined by none other than Split and Glass star James McAvoy, who lends his horror chops to the role of Paddy, the patriarch who invites his new American friends back to his country house for the weekend. As the trailers show, Paddy is very clearly up for some very dark psychological games with his new guests, and McAvoy is more than up to the challenge of playing the role. But he's not alone.

RELATED: How James McAvoy Once Again Called On His Beastly Instincts for Speak No Evil

Joining McAvoy on this dark ride is Irish actress Aisling Franciosi (The Fall, Stopmotion), who plays Paddy's wife Ciara, and newcomer Dan Hough as their strange uncommunicative son, Ant. On the American side of this psychological game are Halt and Catch Fire stars Scoot McNairy and Mackenize Davis, playing married couple Ben and Louise Dalton, and Alix West Lefler as their daughter Agnes.

Agnes Dalton (Alix West Lefler), Louise Dalton (Mackenzie Davis) and Ben Dalton (Scoot McNairy) appear in Speak No Evil (2024). Photo: Universal Pictures and Blumhouse

Who Made Speak No Evil?

Whether you're a fan of horror movies, superhero movies, or pure drama, you'll no doubt recognize key members of this cast, and they're joined by some very intriguing behind the camera talent. Alongside Blumhouse founder Jason Blum, who produced the film, Speak No Evil is written and directed by James Watkins, who previous credits include horror films like The Descent Part 2, Eden Lake, and standout remake The Woman in Black. Speak No Evil marks his first feature film as a director in nearly a decade, and we're excited to see what he does with this material.