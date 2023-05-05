James McAvoy, Scoot McNairy and Mackenzie Davis are among the known cast members so far.

Everything to Know About Speak No Evil, the Upcoming Horror Film from Universal and Blumhouse

Speak No Evil, the upcoming psychological horror film from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, is shaping up to freak out theatergoers when it arrives in the summer of next year. The thriller, written and directed by James Watkins — the English filmmaker behind 2012's The Woman in Black and 2016's Bastille Day — is currently being filmed in Europe.

Based on the Danish psychological horror thriller Gæsterne, the movie unfolds as an unsuspecting family takes another family up on their offer to spend a weekend vacationing at their charming country house. James McAvoy — who played Professor Charles Xavier in superhero flicks like X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Apocalypse (now streaming on SYFY), and has starred in the M. Night Shyamalan films Split and Glass — is set to star in Speak No Evil.

Other cast members include Scoot McNairy (Gone Girl, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), as Deadline reported Thursday, and his former Halt and Catch Fire co-star, Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049). Speak No Evil is based on a screenplay by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup, Deadline previously reported. In the Danish original, released last year, a family from Denmark goes to visit a Dutch family that they'd met while on vacation. Then things go south as their time together unfolds.

Limited details are currently known about the upcoming film, but in the Danish version, the two families meet while vacationing in Tuscany, The Hollywood Reporter wrote at the time of that movie's release. The couples have children who are roughly the same age, with one boy unable to speak due to being born without a tongue.

Soon after the family who received the invitation arrive in the Netherlands to visit the Dutch couple, the visitors realize that something odd is up, to say the least. Speak No Evil is due to hit theaters on Aug. 9, 2024.

