Radio Silence's Mystery Horror Movie Revealed: Abigail Unleashes "Ballerina Vampire" in Kidnapping Gone Wrong

Universal Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for that mysterious Radio Silence horror project we've been hearing so much about (it'll hit theaters everywhere this spring), and it's wilder than any of us could have ever imagined.

Officially titled Abigail, the film centers around a group of kidnappers who make the rather lethal mistake of holding a 12-year-old "ballerina vampire" (Alisha Weir) for ransom. Think Stephen King's "Popsy" meets Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett — the duo behind Ready or Not and the last two Scream installments — helmed the bloodsucking effort, working off a screenplay written by Stephen Shields (The Hole in the Ground) and Guy Busick (Scream).

The kidnappers are played by Melissa Barrera (Scream), Dan Stevens (Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), William Catlett (Black Lightning), Kevin Durand (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), and the late Angus Cloud (Euphoria).

Watch the trailer for new Radio Silence horror movie Abigail

What is Radio SIlence's New Movie Abigail about? Abigail tells the story of a group of criminals looking to nab a $50 million ransom by kidnapping a 12-year-old girl with a love of ballet. All they have to do is watch the kid in a mansion overnight and, once morning arrives, everyone gets rich. Easy, right? Well, it turns out the girl is more than meets the eye — she's an immortal vampire who doesn't take kindly to her abduction.

"This is a fun movie," Gillett teased last year during a conversation with FearHQ. "It has a lot of the energy people have come to associate our work with. It’s funny, it’s fun, and it’s a bloodbath."

(from left) Dean (Angus Cloud), Sammy (Kathryn Newton), Abigail (Alisha Weir, back to camera), Peter (Kevin Durand), Frank (Dan Stevens, background), Joey (Melissa Barrera) and Rickles (Will Catlett) appear in Abigail (2024). Photo: Bernard Walsh/Universal Pictures

When will Radio Silence's new movie be released in theaters? Abigail sinks its fangs into the big screen Friday, April 19. It is Universal's third vampire-related title of the last year after Renfield and The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

The film is produced by William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, James Vanderbilt, Tripp Vinson, and Chad Villella. Ron Lynch and Macdara Kelleher are executive producers.

Abigail (Alisha Weir) appears in Abigail (2024) . Photo: Universal Pictures

