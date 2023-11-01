Funko's Exclusive Doc Brown Blockbuster Rewind Collectible Has Arrived Just in Time

The Most to Win and Lose: The Challenges of The Exorcist: Believer

With the latest Back to the Future Day (October 21) barely in the rearview mirror of the DeLorean, we figured it's still a good time to celebrate one of the greatest time travel movies ever with some exclusive news honoring the franchise. Funko is unveiling their latest release in its new Blockbuster Rewind line of collectibles, and it's none other than Back to the Future's Dr. Emmett Brown!

First revealed at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the retro-inspired Blockbuster Rewind line features beloved nostalgia characters packaged inside an iconic Blockbuster video store VHS clam shell box. Per Funko, the Rewind figures differ from the typical Funko Pop! aesthetic, by "celebrating the nostalgia and overall creativity of the ‘80s, ‘90s and ‘00s." The line is meant to give fans the opportunity to relive the cherished memory of renting a movie on a Friday night with family and friends with a collectible encased in VHS-type packaging (unique to the IP) and a membership card designed to mirror Blockbuster’s memorable design.

This Doc Brown vinyl figure pairs perfectly with the Marty McFly Rewind figure already available.

First look at the Funko Blockbuster Rewind Doc Brown figure

Photo: Funko and Universal Consumer Products

This Doc Brown is brought to life in a highly-stylized, cartoon look that captures 1955 Doc in his fancy lounge lab coat and tie that he's wearing when 1985 Marty McFly shows up to his house for the first time. The vinyl figure is approximately 3.55-inches tall and comes with a matching character card.

Photo: Funko and Universal Consumer Products

For the lucky few, there’s a 1 in 6 chance you may find the chase figure of Doc Brown wearing the mind-reading helmet featured in the same scene. (Note: Chase variants are shipped at random and receiving a chase with purchase is not guaranteed.)

Photo: Funko and Universal Consumer Products

Whether you get the standard figure or the chase figure, they all come in a VHS-inspired collectible case that is approximately 5.85” H x 3.6” W x 1.65” D. The box art features the original DeLorean racing to 88 mph and a small insert image of the figure inside.

MSRP is $11.99 and the figure is available for pre-order on November 1 whereever Funko collectibles are sold, or from the Funko website.

Watch Back to to the Future right now on Peacock. Or the entire Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy is available now from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.