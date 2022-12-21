Exclusive: Watch the cast of Disney's 'Strange World' crack up in gag reel for animated sci-fi flick

If you missed Disney's 61st animated feature, Strange World, when it landed in theaters over Thanksgiving weekend, now's your chance to catch up. The adventure into the unknown launches its home media release on Friday, and we've got an exclusive first look at one of the bonus features.

By the time an animated movie gets to the audience, all the dialogue has been carefully curated to sound as natural and as entertaining as possible, as though everyone in the voice cast was just having a normal conversation in the course of whatever adventure is unfolding onscreen. Of course, in reality, recording voices for an animated film requires many hours of actors saying the same words over and over into a microphone with various inflections and tweaks. Sometimes they have to say the words so much that their brains lose track of what the words mean, and sometimes the simplest line imaginable sends even the most experienced actor into peals of unexpected laughter because the whole process just feels absurd.

The same was true of the recording of Strange World, as evidenced by the film's official gag reel, loaded with footage of stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu breaking as they try to deliver everything from simple lines to complex speeches. Check out our exclusive peek at the gag reel below, and watch how long it takes Lucy Liu to stop laughing in the midst of a simple, two-word phrase.

Check out the featurette below:

Directed by Oscar-winner Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and written by Raya and the Last Dragon's Qui Nguyen, Strange World follows three generations of a family of explorers as they head to the title land for a potentially world-saving expedition alongside the realm's fierce leader (Liu). The film arrives on digital this Friday, Dec. 23, with several new deleted scenes and bonus features including making-of featurettes, a guide to the various Disney Easter eggs peppered throughout the film, and of course, the blooper reel. The film will also be streaming on Disney+ beginning Friday, but you won't get access to the bonus features on the streamer.

Oh, and if you're looking for a physical release, you'll have to wait just a little bit longer. Strange World arrives on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD Feb. 14.

Craving more animated adventures? Check out Puss in Boots, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, A Monster in Paris and more now streaming on Peacock. If you want some more big screen animated adventures, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish opens this weekend.