Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii again, for allegedly throwing chair at woman's head

Ezra Miller is under investigation for an alleged assault during a get-together at a private residence in Puna, according to Hawaii police.

This story first appeared on Oxygen.com.

Actor Ezra Miller is in trouble with the law yet again in Hawaii.

The 29-year-old Flash actor was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday for an alleged assault that took place during a get-together at a private residence in Puna, the Hawaii Police Department stated.

“During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut,” police allege.

The victim apparently refused treatment for her injury.

Police then located Miller, who goes by they/them pronouns, at 1:30 a.m. on a roadway in Kea‘au during a traffic stop.

They arrested Miller for second-degree assault. Police released the actor hours later, by 4 a.m., “after conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office” and “pending further investigation.”

Police are calling the case “an active investigation.”

This is one of many incidences of trouble that the actor has allegedly gotten into recently in the tropical state.

Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly making a scene at a bar in South Hilo in March, according to a prior press release from the Hawaii Police Department. Miller “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke,” police said. Miller then allegedly grabbed a mic from one woman and lunged at a man playing darts. The Associated Press reports it was a rendition of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad “Shallow,” from the 2018 film A Star Is Born, that allegedly incensed the actor. Miller was booked and released the same day after posting $500 bail.

Shortly after Miller’s release for that incident, they allegedly burst into a couple’s Hilo, Hawaii hostel bedroom, threatened them and stole their passport, wallet and other belongings. That couple filed a restraining order against the actor, which they later dropped.

Miller, who has been visiting Hawaii from Vermont, has apparently been the subject of at least 10 minor police complaints since March 7, according to the Associated Press, including for allegedly filming people at a gas station and arguing with people.

It’s not clear if Miller has a lawyer.

These incidents are not the first time the actor has been accused of causing chaos while traveling. In April of 2020, video circulated of Miller allegedly trying to choke a woman while at a bar in Iceland. Miller allegedly became irate after being approached by fans, Variety reported. The actor was escorted off the premises but it does not appear they faced any criminal charges for that incident.

Miller is slated to star as The Flash in an upcoming standalone film about the character. They also star in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third movie in the Harry Potter spinoff series, which hit theaters April 6.

Since their recent arrest, Warner Bros., which produces both of the aforementioned films, is reportedly considering Miller's future in franchises.