Couple drops restraining order against 'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller had been accused of bursting into the couple's hostel bedroom and threatening them, shortly after being arrested on a disorderly conduct charge for an alleged karaoke bar dust-up in Hawaii.

Ezra Miller attends the UK Premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 13, 2018 in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

This story originally appeared on Oxygen.com.

A couple in Hawaii have dropped their petition for a restraining order against The Flash actor Ezra Miller.

A judge dismissed the temporary restraining order at the couple's request, according to court documents obtained by the Associated Press.

The couple had alleged last month that "The Flash" actor burst into their Hilo, Hawaii hostel bedroom, threatened them and stole their passport, wallet and other belongings.

The petition for the restraining order came shortly after Miller, 29, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly making a scene at a bar in South Hilo, according to a press release from the Hawaii Police Department. Miller, who goes by they/them pronouns, “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke,” police said. Miller then allegedly grabbed a mic from one woman and lunged at a man playing darts. Miller was booked and released the same day after posting $500 bail.

The Associated Press reports it was a rendition of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad “Shallow,” from the 2018 film A Star Is Born, that allegedly incensed the actor.

The couple, who had been staying at the same hostel as Miller, filed for the restraining order the day after Miller posted bail.

Miller, who has been visiting Hawaii from Vermont, has apparently been the subject of at least 10 minor police complaints since March 7, according to the AP, including for allegedly filming people at a gas station and arguing with people.

William Dean, a Hawaii lawyer who represents the couple who filed the restraining order, did not immediately respond to Oxygen.com’s request for comment.

These incidents are not the first time the actor has been accused of causing chaos while traveling. In April of 2020, video circulated of Miller allegedly trying to choke a woman while at a bar in Iceland. Miller allegedly became irate after being approached by fans, Variety reported. The actor was escorted off the premises but it does not appear they faced any criminal charges for that incident.

Miller is slated to star as The Flash in an upcoming standalone film about the character. They also star in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third movie in the Harry Potter spinoff series, which hit theaters April 6.

Since their recent arrest, Warner Bros., which produces both of the aforementioned films, are reportedly considering Miller's future in franchises.