Hawaii karaoke arrest reportedly has Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' future in jeopardy at Warner Bros.

The actor is currently tied to two of the studio's biggest franchises.

Ezra Miller's recent misconduct and subsequent arrest in Hawaii allegedly sparked an emergency meeting with high-ranking Warner Bros. and DC executives late last month, Rolling Stone reports. The 29-year-old actor, who was charged with disorderly conduct at a karaoke establishment last week before having a restraining order filed against them by a local couple, is currently tied to two of the studio's biggest (and most lucrative) franchises.

Miller has come to play a key role within the DC Extended Universe, which has an eagerly-anticipated standalone Flash movie (centered around Miller's version of Barry Allen) penciled in for a wide theatrical bow next summer.

Per Rolling Stone, key decision makers at Warner Bros. and DC Films gathered at the end of March to discuss the actor's reportedly troubling behavior and overall future with their Hollywood brand. The meeting is said to have concluded with an agreement "to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Cinematic Universe."

Miller recently stepped back into the role of the Scarlet Speedster for a brief cameo in the season finale of Peacemaker on HBO Max. The Flash's long-awaited turn on the silver screen, however, is primed to be a pivotal turning point for the studio's shared comic book mythos by cracking the multiverse wide open and bringing beloved heroes (like Michael Keaton's Batman) back into the cinematic fold.

The solo Flash film project has been in the works for a number of years, suffering a slew of false starts with the hiring of directors who would later part ways with the material, effectively sending Warner Bros. back to square one. It finally got a jolt of Speed Force lightning in August 2019 when Andy Muschietti (IT) was tapped to direct from a script written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey).

Once principal photography finally got underway last spring, there were still a number of purported speed bumps to overcome, reportedly including Miller's "frequent meltdowns," stated a Rolling Stone source close to the production. The anonymous individual emphasized that there was no yelling or violence in these instances where “Ezra would get a thought in [their] head and say, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.'”

The issues in Hawaii were not the first documented cases of Miller showing a penchant for alleged erratic behavior. In April 2020, a video of what appeared to be the actor choking a woman in Reykjavik, Iceland surfaced online.