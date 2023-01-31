'Chucky,' 'Nope,' 'Halloween,' 'The Black Phone' & more land Fangoria Chainsaw Award nominations

Homicidal dolls, man-eating UFOs, cloned dinosaurs, mask-wearing maniacs, and supernatural telephones dominated the horror conversation in 2022 — and Fangoria has officially taken notice with its list of nominees for this year's Chainsaw Awards.

Universal Pictures, SYFY, and USA Network all scored major nods for Chucky, The Black Phone, Halloween Kills, Jurassic World Dominion, and Nope. In particular, Jordan Peele's subversive take on the alien invasion genre racked up an impressive 10 nominations, including those for Best Wide Release Movie, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Lead Performance (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer), Best Supporting Performance (Steven Yeun), Best Cinematography (Hoyte van Hoytema), Best Score (Michael Abels), Best Costume Design (Alex Bovaird), and Best Creature FX (Guillaume Rocheron).

RELATED: ‘Nope’, ‘The Fabelmans’, ‘Glass Onion’ & more lead 2023 Writers Guild nominees

“We shouldn’t be surprised at the lack of love horror received from mainstream awards this year, but 2022 was an embarrassment of riches for the horror fan, and to see none of it nominated by the bigger institutions was a bit of a shock," Fangoria Editor-In-Chief Phil Nobile Jr. said in a statement. "As ever, Fangoria is happy to pick up the slack.The genre excellence on display in 2022 encompasses veterans and new voices, productions of all sizes, and every color of the dark. The competition this year is going to be a bloodbath.”

See below for the full rundown of this year's nominees. Click here to cast your vote and to be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Fangoria Chainsaw Awards T-shirt. Details on the ceremony itself will be announced at a later date.

BEST WIDE RELEASE MOVIE:

Barbarian

The Black Phone

Nope

Pearl

X

BEST LIMITED RELEASE MOVIE:

Orphan: First Kill

Resurrection

Something in the Dirt

Terrifier 2

Mad God

BEST STREAMING PREMIERE MOVIE:

Fresh

Hellraiser

Hellbender

Prey

A Wounded Fawn

BEST INTERNATIONAL MOVIE:

Hatching

The Innocents

Piggy

Saloum

Speak No Evil

BEST FIRST FEATURE:

Blood Relatives

Deadstream

The Sadness

Watcher

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE:

Anna Diop (Nanny)

Isabelle Furhman (Orphan: First Kill)

Mia Goth (Pearl)

Rebecca Hall (Resurrection)

Daniel Kaluuya (Nope)

Amber Midthunder (Prey)

Maika Monroe (Watcher)

Keke Palmer (Nope)

Josh Ruben (A Wounded Fawn)

Taylor Russell (Bones and All)

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE:

Jamie Clayton (Hellraiser)

Ethan Hawke (The Black Phone)

Justin Long (Barbarian)

Madeleine McGraw (The Black Phone)

Jenna Ortega (Scream)

Mark Rylance (Bones and All)

Rachel Sennott (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies)

Brittany Snow (X)

Kristen Stewart (Crimes of the Future)

Steven Yeun (Nope)

BEST DIRECTOR:

Zach Cregger (Barbarian)

Jordan Peele (Nope)

David Cronenberg (Crimes of the Future)

Chloe Okuno (Watcher)

Ti West (X)

BEST SCREENPLAY:

C. Robert Cargill and Scott Derrickson (The Black Phone)

Zach Cregger (Barbarian)

Mia Goth and Ti West (Pearl)

Jordan Peele (Nope)

Seth Reiss and Will Tracy (The Menu)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Ksusha Genenfeld (A Wounded Fawn)

Rob Hardy (Men)

Eliot Rockett (Pearl)

Eliot Rockett (X)

Hoyte van Hoytema (Nope)

BEST SCORE:

Michael Abels (Nope)

Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury (Men)

Tyler Bates and Tim Williams (Pearl)

John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies (Halloween Ends)

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Bones and All)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN:

Alex Bovaird (Nope)

Stephanie Portnoy Porter (Prey)

Tóth András Dániel and Godena-Juhász Attila (The Munsters)

Mayou Trikerioti (Crimes of the Future)

Malgosia Turzanska (Pearl)

BEST MAKEUP FX:

Alexandra Anger and Monica Pavez/Black Spot FX (Crimes of the Future)

Alexandrina Dermendzhiyska, Lyudmil Ivanov, and Alis Shopova (Barbarian)

Damien Leone (Terrifier 2)

Josh and Sierra Russell/Russell FX (Hellraiser)

Sarah Rubano and Kevin Wasner/WETA (X)

BEST CREATURE FX:

Alex Gillis and Tom Woodruff Jr. (Prey)

Gustav Hoegen (Hatching)

Troy Larson, Patrick Magee, and Mark Villalobos (V/H/S/99)

John Nolan (Jurassic World Dominion)

Guillaume Rocheron (Nope)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

The Found Footage Phenomenon

In Search of Darkness Part III

Living with Chucky

Pennywise: The Story of IT

This is Gwar

BEST NON-FICTION SERIES OR MINISERIES:

101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time

Cursed Films II

The Boulet Brothers’ Dracula: Titans

Joe Bob’s Ghoultide Get-Together

Queer for Fear

BEST SERIES:

Cabinet of Curiosities

Chucky

Stranger Things

What We Do in the Shadows

Yellowjackets

BEST SHORT:

“Blink”

“Close Your Eyes”

“Guts”

“Meat Friend”

“O, Glory!”

If you're looking to catch up on some of the nominees, the first season of Chucky, as well as Jordan Peele's Nope, are streaming now on Peacock.