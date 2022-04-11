Fantastic Beasts: Meet Dumbledore's younger brother in sneak peek clip from 'Potter' prequel (Exclusive)

The relationship between the Dumbledore brothers is... well, complicated to say the least.

The Hog's Head, a famous pub and inn from the Harry Potter series, returns in an exclusive clip from the third Fantastic Beasts movie: The Secrets of Dumbledore (out in theaters everywhere this Friday).

In this sneak peek, the Scamander brothers — Newt (Eddie Redmayne) and Theseus (Callum Turner) — head into a snowy village of Hogsmeade where they have a pre-arranged meeting with Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). They enter the pub and are greeted by its surly and goat-loving proprietor, Aberforth Dumbledore (played as a young man by Richard Coyle).

He's not exactly happy to see them or talk about his older sibling — and it's not hard to understand why. Albus and Aberforth's relationship has been emotionally fraught ever since the death of their little sister, Ariana, decades before. Her untimely passing was the result of a vicious duel with none other than Gellert Grindelwald, whom Albus loved when the two were young men. The key to the Dumbledores' trauma is not knowing which of them the spell that accidentally killed Ariana in the heat of the moment.

"There’s a lot between them," Law said of the two brothers during a recent interview with ANCX. "First of all, you’ve got to remember that Albus, as the older brother, was this outstanding wizard from the beginning. Aberforth was always, probably, in his shadow. So there’s that, which let’s call it brotherly, fraternal jealousy, I suppose. Then added to that, Dumbledore’s decisions in his youth have really caused a wound that has affected the whole family, particularly these two brothers. The relationship with Aberforth is one of the main wrinkles, if you like, that needs ironing out in Dumbledore’s past."

Unlike The Three Broomsticks (a more popular meeting spot among Hogwarts students), The Hog's Head caters to much shadier clientele. It is perhaps best-known for being the place where Sybill Trelawney delivered the now-famous prophecy of the Potters to Albus Dumbledore. Severus Snape, who was still a Death Eater at the time, was listening at the door before he was forcibly removed by Aberforth. Nevertheless, he recounted what he'd heard to Lord Voldemort, which led to Peter Pettigrew betraying James and Lily.

Written by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore arrives on the big screen this Friday — April 15.

Be sure to check out SYFY's Wizarding World Week marathon (of all eight Potter films and the first two Fantastic Beasts installments), which runs through the end of the week.