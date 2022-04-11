'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' final trailer finds Jude Law joining the magical fight

After sitting on the sidelines during the last film, Albus Dumbledore is now showing us what he's capable of.

After sitting on the sidelines for The Crimes of Grindelwald, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) is joining the magical fray in the third Fantastic Beasts movie: The Secrets of Dumbledore (out this Friday). Sure, he's still sending out other characters on various side quests that might get them killed, but at least he's stepping onto the battlefield alongside them for an adventure that spans the entire globe.

The final trailer for the highly-anticipated Wizarding World threequel just dropped online, and it holds the promise of epic duels between Albus and his long-lost brother, Aurelius (formerly known as Credence Barebone, played by Ezra Miller), and even Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen replacing Johnny Depp). Has Dumbledore perhaps figured out a way to break the blood pact that forbids him from attacking his current enemy and former lover?

And, of course, this wouldn't be a Fantastic Beasts project without a few — what else? — fantastic beasts! Beasts that scuttle, fly, and expand! It seems like magical zoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is headed out into the unknown wilds to encounter the most dangerous beasties we've ever seen. Not only that, but the hero may also be hitting his lowest point in the series thus far.

Will his older brother, Theseus (Callum Turner), meet a nasty end just as the two siblings patch up their estranged relationship? To quote IndieWire's review of the sequel: "The film’s PG-13 rating for 'some fantasy action/violence' is no joke."

Watch the final trailer below:

"What I love about this film particularly is Newt and Dumbledore’s relationship," Redmayne admitted to The AU Review. "It’s always been a master and apprentice type thing. Here, I wouldn’t say they’re level but more an older brother/younger brother thing. There’s a moment in this (film) where Newt sees a little vulnerability in Dumbledore and gives him council, and I love that Newt gets to give some sage advice."

Jessica Williams (Eulalie Hicks), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), William Nadylam (Yusuf Kama), Victoria Yeates (Bunty), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Poppy Corby-Tuech (Vinda Rosier), Richard Coyle (Aberforth Dumbledore), Oliver Masucci (Anton Vogel), Maria Fernanda Cândido (Vicência Santos), Dave Wong (Liu Tao), and Aleksandr Kuznetsov (Helmut) co-star.

J.K. Rowling decided to team up with veteran Harry Potter adapter, Steve Kloves, for the screenplay. David Yates returns to direct his seventh Wizarding World feature. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore arrives in theaters everywhere this Friday, April 15.

Be sure to check out SYFY's Wizarding World Week marathon (featuring all eight Potter films and the first two Fantastic Beasts installments), which runs through the end of the week.