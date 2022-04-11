Fantastic Beasts: Return to Hogwarts in exclusive clip from 'The Secrets of Dumbledore'

Take a seat in the Great Hall as Albus Dumbledore gives a short lecture on a kingdom known for ancient magic.

Feeling a bit rusty in your magical abilities? Perhaps it's time you returned to the hallowed halls of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for a quick lesson or two. No need to head to Gringotts, though. SYFY WIRE has your tuition covered with an exclusive clip from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (hitting the big screen this Friday).

Our sneak peek picks up in the Great Hall where Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) gives a lecture on the Kingdom of Bhutan, a place high up in the Himalayas known for being the birthplace of some of the most important magical innovations in wizarding history.

That's where our gathered group of anti-Grindelwald fighters — magical zoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne); his older brother, Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner); Ilvermorny Charms professor, Eulalie "Lilly" Hicks (Jessica Williams); and No-Maj Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) — are headed next, presumably in an effort to break up an anti-Muggle rally.

You'll notice that Auror Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston) is hovering in the background of this clip, but since she's been mainly absent from most of the promotional materials, we'll play things a little more cautiously where she's concerned. Yusuf Kama (William Nadylam) is also a part of Dumbledore's "First Army" and while he isn't in this scene, the trailers do confirm his presence for the Bhutan action.

"Going back to Hogwarts is always very interesting because it’s full of youngsters who are wizards or witches for the day," Law told ANCX. "Obviously for them, the excitement level is extraordinary, so you kind of feed off their electricity. In this film we see the streets of London. We go to Hogwarts. We go to the streets of Berlin and the Ministry at Berlin, and then we go to Bhutan in the Himalayas. So, we’re all over the place in cities, in the thick of nature, and all the sets are just extraordinary."

Written by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves, the third installment in the Potter prequel franchise was helmed by the returning David Yates (Secrets marks the filmmaker's seventh directorial outing in the Wizarding World).

Mads Mikkelsen (Grindelwald), Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone/Aurelius Dumbledore), Victoria Yeates (Bunty), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Poppy Corby-Tuech (Vinda Rosier), Richard Coyle (Aberforth Dumbledore), Oliver Masucci (Anton Vogel), Maria Fernanda Cândido (Vicência Santos), Dave Wong (Liu Tao), and Aleksandr Kuznetsov (Helmut) round out the cast.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore arrives on the big screen this Friday — April 15.

Be sure to check out SYFY's Wizarding World Week marathon (of all eight Potter films and the first two Fantastic Beasts installments), which runs through the end of the week.