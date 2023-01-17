Say hello to the next generation of Toretto as 'Fast X' casts young star to play Dom's son

He's already been through a lot ... but Brian Marcos Toretto still has some growing up to do.

The Fast & Furious family is growing up right before our eyes, thanks to a fresh casting move that races forward in time to show the son of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) as more than just the tiny lil’ fella fans spied in 2021’s F9.

Variety reports that Cheaper by the Dozen star Leo Abelo Perry is drifting to the cast of the upcoming Fast X to play the role of a slightly-older Brian Marcos, the son of Dom and Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky) who’s named in memory of FF series icon Brian O’Conner (the late Paul Walker). The 10 year-old actor’s other recent credits include appearances in Black-ish and The Big Leap, as well as last year’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration special at ABC.

Twin child actors Isaac and Immanuel Holtane portrayed the young Brian Marcos in F9, which picked up the family thread after his and Elena’s kidnapping ordeal at the hands of Cipher (Charlize Theron) in 2017’s Fate of the Furious. Elena is murdered during that movie’s hostage holdout, though Owen (Luke Evans) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) eventually rescue the infant Brian and return him to Dom and stepmom Letty (Michelle Rodriguez).

In F9, a slightly-older Brian lives with Dom and Letty at their farmhouse, where the couple begins teaching him some early, first-gear lessons about life’s hard knocks. How he’ll weave through the family-first plot threads of Fast X is a mystery, as the story for the upcoming 10th numbered installment in the franchise remains a tightly-guarded secret. It’s safe to say, though, that Cipher and new criminal recruit Dante (Jason Momoa) have plenty of incentive to set their sights on Brian, thanks to the heavy emotional weight he bears not only as Dom’s son, but also as someone whose mom was killed — and the bearer of an extra-meaningful "family" first name.

Already one of the most hyped movies among a slate of early-2023 blockbusters, Fast X is putting pedal to the metal with a typically supercharged (and super-sized) Fast & Furious cast. Alongside Diesel, Perry, Theron, Evans, Staham, Momoa, and Rodriguez, expect a stacked ensemble that also features Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Micheal Rooker, Helen Mirren, Cardi B, Alan Ritchson, and tons more.

Directed by Louis Leterrier (Transporter), Fast X is set to speed into theaters on May 19, followed early next year by a sequel that’s sure to rev past the redline as the final installment in the overall Fast & Furious franchise.

Need to refresh your Fast & Furious memory ahead of Fast X? Fast & Furious 6 is now streaming on Peacock.