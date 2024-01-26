How to Stream the Extended Cuts of All The Harry Potter Movies

Wands at the ready! For close to three decades, the Harry Potter saga has bewitched fans around the globe. Just like that branch of Gubraithian Fire that Hagrid and Madame Maxine gave Karkus during their diplomatic mission to sway the giants away from supporting Voldemort, the popularity of J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World seems destined to burn forevermore.

While most Potterheads have come to terms with the fact that a Hogwarts acceptance letter will never show up on their doorsteps in the beak of an owl, they can still indulge their inner spell-caster with a multimedia franchise spanning theme parks, video games, Broadway shows, and of course, big screen blockbusters. But where can you stream all those blockbusters — and most notably the extended cuts with some extra scenes and magical moments?

How to Stream the Harry Potter Extended Cuts on Peacock Extended versions of all eight Harry Potter films — Sorcerer's Stone (2001), Chamber of Secrets (2002), Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Goblet of Fire (2005), Order of the Phoenix (2007), Half-Blood Prince (2009), Deathly Hallows Part 1 (2010), and Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011) — are available now to stream on Peacock.

The films were directed by a combination of four different filmmakers: Chris Columbus (1-2), Alfonso Cuarón (3), Mike Newell (4), and David Yates (5-8). Yates continued his tenure in the magical world with all three Fantastic Beasts movies, which explore the legendary rivalry between former lovers Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp played the dark wizard in the first two installments before he was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen for the third). Taken as a collective, the complete Wizarding World film franchise has grossed over $9.5 billion at the worldwide box office.

Last spring, it was announced that the bestselling books would be re-adapted into a television series for the world of streaming. It's still early days for the enchanted project, but we do know that each season will be based upon a different novel.

“We’re in conversations with a number of different writers to figure out who’s going to be the person to lead that franchise for us,” Warner Bros. TV Group chairman Channing Dungey recently told Variety. “The first step for us is figuring out who this showrunner is going to be and once we get that locked down, then we can start having those [casting] conversations. The tricky part is the first two books, where the kids are on the younger end, around 11 or 12.”

While we patiently await the TV series, relive the movie magic with all eight Harry Potter films now streaming on Peacock!