Will any characters die in 'Fast X'? Director teases not everyone will ride off into the sunset

The seemingly invincible plot armor enjoyed by the characters of the Fast Saga has begun to wear off. As the franchise drives toward its big screen conclusion with the impending release of Fast X (the penultimate chapter bows in theaters this May), don't expect every single member of the extended Toretto family to make it out alive. And this time, there won't be any miraculous resurrections.

"That's the beauty of arriving near the end of this franchise: I don't have to go, 'Oh, well, these characters will live forever,'" Fast X director Louis Leterrier remarked during an interview with Total Film (you can pick up the magazine's April 2023 issue now). "No. They might not because it's the end. Only in westerns do cowboys gallop out into the sunset. This is definitely different. It allowed me some freedom to raise the stakes even more than they've been raised before."

Harkening back to the events of Fast Five, the second-to-last installment centers around a campaign of revenge launched by Dante Reyes (series newcomer Jason Momoa), the ruthless son of South American drug lord, Hernan Reyes (played by Joaquim de Almeida, the underworld kingpin literally lost his head during the now-iconic vault heist). The villain has studied Dom (Vin Diesel) for years and is finally ready to hit the chromed-domed race driver where it really hurts.

"The way that Jason plays the character is so unique and fascinating," Diesel said in his own conversation with TF. "But what's so scary about his character is the void of love and how much that fuels his hate and desire for destruction. His formidable stature is not what concerns you. It's his resentment for the family that Toretto has created by blood and bond."

Diesel produced the hotly-anticipated blockbuster alongside Justin Lin, Neal H. Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis, and Mark Bomback are executive producers.

The ensemble cast includes a slew of returning faces, including: Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Oritz), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (Tej Parker), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), John Cena (Jakob Toretto), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), Sung Kang (Han Lue), Scott Eastwood (Little Nobody), Helen Mirren (Magdalene Shaw), and Charlize Theron (Cipher).

Joining Momoa as Fast & Furious greenhorns are Alan Ritchson (Reacher), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Rita Moreno (West Side Story), and Leo Abelo Perry (Cheaper by the Dozen), round out the talented ensemble.

Fast X zooms onto the big screen Friday, May 19. Tickets are on sale now! Universal Pictures has yet to announce an official release date for Fast XI, though it seems likely Leterrier will return as director.

Relive a portion of the Fast Saga with The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Furious 7 — both of which are streaming on Peacock.