Fast X Director Louis Leterrier Takes Credit for That Fiery Death Scene in Film's Climax

It's not really a question of if [SPOILER] is dead — it's really a question of when they'll miraculously turn back up in the sequel.

When Louis Leterrier stepped in to replace Justin Lin as director on Fast X last year, the filmmaker did an uncredited pass on the screenplay (credited to Lin and Dan Mazeau), which included adding that fiery character death in the film's third act.

Now, we can probably assume this individual will miraculously pop back up in the sequel (most everyone come back, eventually, after all), but the hint of genuine stakes — however fleeting they may be — is welcome at any rate. It effectively underscores the threat posed by Dante Reyes (played by Fast & Furious newcomer Jason Momoa) and his mission to destroy the Toretto family right in front of Dom's helpless gaze.

**SPOILER WARNING! The following contains major spoilers for Fast X!**

Louis Leterrier came up with that Fast X character death

We are, of course, referring to Uncle Jakob's (John Cena) noble sacrifice near the end of the movie. Wanting to give his big bro a clear shot at saving Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry), the reformed F9 antagonist turns his badass cannon car into an explosive projectile and blows Dante's goons right off the road. "That's one of the things I came up with early on," Leterrier recently told Entertainment Weekly.

"I'm like, 'That man can be a badass but cannot be a bad guy. There's no mean bone in his body,'" the director added. "That's why my interpretation of his character, as you saw, he's quite different [from F9]. He is my interpretation of Uncle Jakob — he learns to be an uncle and care for someone when he felt he was never loved, and now he loves someone. He felt the love when Little B hugs him and says, 'I love you, Uncle Jakob,' when Mia tells him, 'Protect him with your life,' all that stuff."

Leterrier decided to inform Cena of the character's demise while filming the big fight scene at the Toretto household in Los Angeles.

"I pitched him between two takes as I'm over there resetting the camera. I pitched him this thing and then he loved it. And that literally changed his performance because he understood where he was going. 'I'm going to give so much love so then the sacrifice really hurts.' And it really does hurt."

Until we see Jakob's charred corpse for ourselves (and check whatever teeth remain against the necessary dental records), however, we'll be waiting for the moment he returns — completely unharmed — in Fast 11 or beyond and explains how he managed to survive.

Fast X is now playing in theaters everywhere. The film opened at the top of the box office this past weekend with a global haul of $319 million (the third-best worldwide debut of the entire franchise).

Relive a small portion of the Fast Saga with Furious 7 — now streaming now on Peacock. If you want to catch up on the full story, however, click right here for our nifty guide on where to stream the first nine installments (plus Hobbs & Shaw).