What Was Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Walker's Cameo in Fast X?

With Fast X flying high at the box office since hitting theaters Friday, one very special cameo featuring someone near and dear to the franchise is literally sky-high. Model Meadow Walker, the daughter of late Fast Saga star Paul Walker, previously tipped off fans that she'd appear in the latest installment — but now, we know exactly in what context.

Those who follow the saga — which now includes 10 Fast and Furious films in the main franchise, plus a spinoff — know that Paul Walker starred in five of the flicks before tragically dying in a car crash in 2013, when his only child was just 15. Now 24, Walker can be seen in the penultimate chapter in the long-running saga her dad first appeared in way back in 2001.

If you saw the new film already and missed her, or haven't made it to the theater yet and want to be sure to spot her, keep an eye out for the scene about halfway through the movie in which Jakob Toretto (John Cena) and Brian Marcos (Leo Abelo Perry) are hiding out from the Agency. The pair team up with an airline attendant to help get away from the Agency, and that attendant is none other than Walker.

Earlier this month, Walker teased the cameo, posting a still of the film to Instagram that shows her walking down the aisle of a plane, surrounded by seated passengers, and certainly appearing to be in a flight attendant's uniform. "I grew up on set watching my father, Vin [Diesel], Jordana [Brewster], Michelle [Rodriguez], Chris [Ludacris] Bridges and more on the monitors," Walker wrote. "Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."

She thanked Fast X director Louis Leterrier for his "kindness, patience and support. It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning." Walker added, "I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever."

Since speeding into theaters, Fast X has earned $319 million globally, making the Universal Pictures' movie the second-highest worldwide box office opening of 2023 after The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

