After 'Fast X': 'The Flash,' 'Cloverfield Paradox' writers sign on to script final 'Fast & Furious' film

Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) probably hasn’t even had time to give his modded Charger one final wash before dirtying it up again in Fast X, but already the future final movie chapter in the high-octane Fast Saga is beginning to take shape.

Hot on the heels of news that Fast X director Louis Leterrier will return to direct its successor, Deadline reports the final Fast & Furious movie also has found its writing duo. Universal Pictures reportedly has tapped screen scribes Christina Hodson and Oren Uziel to pen the Fast Saga’s swan song feature film, with the movie marking a first point of entry into the vaunted FF franchise for each writer.

Hodson most recently wrote the screenplay for DC’s upcoming The Flash, which is set to blaze into theaters on June 16. She’s also the writing mind behind Birds of Prey (2020) and Transformers movie spinoff Bumblebee (2018), with other writing credits that include psychological horror thriller Shut In (2016), thriller Unforgettable (2017), and DC’s unreleased Batgirl film featuring Leslie Grace.

Uziel, meanwhile, most recently helped conceive the story and co-wrote the script for 2021’s Mortal Kombat, and is perhaps best known for penning the screenplay for the J.J. Abrams-produced The Cloverfield Paradox (2018), and for co-writing the screenplay for the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed 22 Jump Street (2014).

In addition to the Fast X sequel, Uziel also will soon be busy with another high-profile genre project, serving as both writer and executive producer for Amazon’s upcoming series based on the Spider-Man Noir comics, with Lord and Miller alongside ex-Sony executive Amy Pascal also executive producing. Via Variety, the Spider-Man Noir series will exist within its own universe, separate and apart from Sony’s MCU-connected Spider-Man features on the big screen.

With Fast X yet to debut in theaters and Universal keeping a tight lid on how the Fast Saga will ultimately end, the finish line is nevertheless in sight for what’s become the biggest movie franchise among a powerhouse Universal legacy lineup that includes blockbusters like Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, and Despicable Me. Watch for Fast & Furious newcomer Jason Momoa to raise the revenge stakes as Dante, Dom’s new-but-familiar nemesis, when Fast X comes drifting toward the box office with its hugely anticipated May 19 premiere.