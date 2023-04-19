Buckle up! 'Fast X' director Louis Leterrier staying behind the wheel for final 'Fast & Furious' movie

Leterrier will be the one to drive the Fast & Furious franchise across the finish line.

After months of speculation, Variety has confirmed that Fast X director Louis Leterrier will indeed be the one to drive the Fast & Furious franchise over the finish line with Fast XI. Leterrier — whose resume also includes The Transporter, The Incredible Hulk, and Now You See Me — boarded the penultimate installment last year following the eleventh hour exit of Fast Saga veteran Justin Lin.

“Louis joined the Fast & Furious team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades. Under his direction, Fast X is a high intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect – and then some,” Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer said in a statement published by Variety. “We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director’s chair."

In an interview with Empire earlier this year, Leterrier alluded to his involvement with the F&F swan song, stating: "You know, I don't want to oversell it, but what we're planning on the next one is just gigantic, in terms of action, scope, and emotion," Leterrier said, hinting that he'll be the one behind the camera (and wheel) on Fast XI. "You will feel all the feels. Tears will roll."

But before Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the rest of the speed freak family reach the end of the road, they'll have to face off with Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), a revenge-driven sociopath whose motivations can be traced back to the events of Fast Five.

Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Oritz), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (Tej Parker), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), John Cena (Jakob Toretto), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), Sung Kang (Han Lue), Helen Mirren (Magdalene Shaw), Charlize Theron (Cipher), Scott Eastwood (Little Nobody) return to play their characters from previous entries.

Newcomers to the high-octane series include: Alan Ritchson (Reacher), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Brie Larson (The Marvels), Rita Moreno (West Side Story), and Leo Abelo Perry (Cheaper by the Dozen).

Diesel produced the hotly-anticipated blockbuster alongside Justin Lin, Neal H. Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis, and Mark Bomback are executive producers.

Fast X zooms onto the big screen Friday, May 19. Tickets are on sale now!

Relive a portion of the Fast Saga with The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Furious 7 — both of which are streaming on Peacock.