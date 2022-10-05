Iron Fist actor Finn Jones on the possibility of an MCU return: 'There's always hope'

Street-level heroes are patrolling the Marvel Cinematic Universe once more. Daredevil and his arch-foe Kingpin have both made their return to the MCU, with Charlie Cox reprising his character from the (former) Netflix series in Spider-Man: No Way Home and an upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Vincent D'Onofrio appearing in Hawkeye. Both characters will make future appearances, too. So does this mean that other Defenders, like Iron Fist, have another shot, too?

“There’s always hope,” Finn Jones, who played Danny Rand/Iron Fist in the two-season Iron Fist series and The Defenders miniseries that first streamed on Netflix, told SYFY WIRE. “That’s the beautiful thing about this industry, is that our industry relies on hope — hope that we’ll get that job,” he added with a laugh.

Jones, also known for playing Ser Loras Tyrell in Game of Thrones, stars in a new horror movie called The Visitor, which sees him as a man who moves with his wife to her hometown and finds himself haunted by what seems like an evil doppelganger. However, as tends to be the case with anybody with even a slight association with the MCU, questions about the franchise’s future are bound to come up, and Jones was happy to take a moment to indulge us.

“Look, I would love to play that character again. I think there’s so much room for development and growth with that character, and I’d love to see the character come back,” Jones said. “Personally, I’d love to see a Heroes for Hire TV series with Luke Cage and Iron Fist. I think that would be a really wonderful direction for the characters to take. But, we’ll see.”

It’s not surprising that Jones would be game to play the master martial artist again. (Few working actors would say no to continued Marvel employment.) But, it’s also not surprising that Jones has no confirmation to offer, either because he’s sworn to secrecy or, as could very well be the case, nothing is in the works yet. So far, of the six Marvel series that ran on Netflix (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher), only the main hero and villain from one series, Daredevil, have made confirmed returns to the MCU. (The canon status of the six series is foggy and debatable.) Iron Fist was not especially well-reviewed in its first season, although the second season was widely praised for being a marked improvement.

The future and full extent of Marvel Studio’s plans for the ex-Netflix heroes remains unknown. But, should Iron Fist get a chance to harness his chi, Jones will be ready to answer the call.

The Visitor will be available on digital and on-demand on Oct. 7, 2022, and it will stream on EPIX in December 2022. Look for more coverage of The Visitor on SYFY WIRE in the coming week. Iron Fist and The Defenders are currently streaming on Disney+.

