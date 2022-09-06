'Significant Other' trailer takes us on an eerie trip into the woods in new Paramount+ horror film

Maika Monroe has been one of horror's most compelling actors for almost a decade now, beginning with films like It Follows and continuing earlier this year with the creepy Watcher. She's one of those performers you can't help but watch as she slides into darkness, and her latest film looks like another must-see in an already impressive career.

Created by the writer/director due of Dan Berk and Robert Olsen (Villains, Body), Significant Other follows Ruth (Monroe) and Harry (Jake Lacy), a couple who head out into the woods of the Pacific Northwest for a romantic camping trip. The scenery is beautiful, but not everything about the journey is promising. Along the way, Ruth makes an unexpected discovery that sets her off on a strange, frightening new path. The couple aren't alone in the woods, and they might not be the same when they come out...if they come out.

Check out the trailer below:

There's definitely some shared DNA between this film and another fairly recent horror film, 2014's Honeymoon, which is another story about a couple discovering something frightening during a secluded trip to the woods. What's especially interesting in this trailer, though, is the way the story seems to be blending what's going on in Ruth's mind and what's happening to her physically. It's not clear from this footage if the thing down in that cave has started to morph who she is, or if it's just awakened something that was already there inside her, but either way, the creepy vibes are palpable, and adding the frame story of the two other campers only adds to the tension. Plus, if you've seen films like Villains and Body before, you know that Berk and Olsen know exactly how to extract the maximum possible effect from a minimal number of characters and locations.

Significant Other will celebrate its world premiere at New York Comic Con on Oct. 6, then hit Paramount+ the very next day, adding yet another major streaming watch to this year's Halloween calendar.

Looking for more horror films that will make your spine tingle and blood curdle? You can currently catch Firestarter and Scott Derrickson's The Black Phone on Peacock. Jordan Peele's NOPE is currently playing on the big screen or available to rent on VOD.