Guillermo del Toro's Netflix horror anthology 'Cabinet of Curiosities' drops eerie first teaser

Guillermo del Toro is an acclaimed genre storyteller, but he's often just as celebrated for his abilities as a genre curator. The writer and director behind hits like Pan's Labyrinth and the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water has also, as a producer, given us genre films like Julia's Eyes, Mama, and of course, last year's Antlers.

Now, del Toro is taking his curation abilities to new heights with Cabinet of Curiosities, a horror anthology series that debuted its first teaser Monday during Netflix Geeked Week. Featuring an all-star lineup of filmmakers and actors, the series will present eight chilling new tales, including two devised by del Toro himself, in a variety of styles and subgenres.

Sadly, the teaser below doesn't give us anything in the way of story information about these upcoming episodes, but it does layer on the mood, giving us images of spooky old houses, strange found objects, specters moving in dark basements, roaring fireplaces perfect for telling ghost stories, and more.

Check it out below, and see if your jaw just keeps dropping as you read big name after big name.

As the teaser suggested, Cabinet of Curiosities will feature work from Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Vincenz Natali (Cube), and more, adapting original stories from del Toro himself, as well as H.P. Lovecraft, Emily Carroll, and Michael Shea, along with original scripts. The all-star cast includes F. Murray Abraham, Ben Barnes, Crispin Glover, Tim Blake Nelson, Peter Weller, Essie Davis, and more.

Cabinet of Curiosities comes in the midst of a busy year for del Toro, who's fresh off the release of last year's Nightmare Alley and Antlers, which he produced. As he prepares to launch the anthology series, he's also gearing up to finally release his long-gestating stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio, which will also arrive on Netflix later this year. Other upcoming projects include developing a sequel to Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and a new film based on Disney's Haunted Mansion ride. As ever, del Toro is a constant genre enthusiast, and Cabinet of Curiosities looks to be one of the purest distillations of that love so far.

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities hits Netflix later this year.

