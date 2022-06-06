It’s a last stand at Key House in first trailer for final season of ‘Locke & Key’ on Netflix

The Lockes are facing their biggest challenge yet as the third season of Netflix’s hit fantasy horror series Locke & Key prepares to unlock (sorry) its final adventure this August.

As part of Netflix’s Geeked Week extravaganza, the streamer debuted the first trailer for Locke & Key’s final season today, showing the core family is back together and they’ll have their hands more than full as the new villain Captain Frederick Gideon (Kevin Durand) looks to make the old era of Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) and Gabe (Griffin Gluck) seem like a breeze amidst all the key chaos.

One of the first people to cross paths with the magical portal and its demon-possessing bullets all the way back during the Revolutionary War, Gideon is back and ready to take his place as the head demon calling the shots above all others (and he tossed Eden into the well last season when she proposed a team-up, just to make that clear). As for his master plan for the town of Matheson? We'll have to wait and see.

Check out the trailer below:

The footage reveals Tyler (Connor Jessup) has returned from his road trip at the end of Season 2, where he needed to take some time to process all the death and loss they experienced last year. It also seems like, after being teased late in Season 2, Nina (Darby Stanchfield) might be getting more involved in the supernatural action.

From the glimpses we see, it seems clear the kids have truly come into their own with their mastery of the keys, and they’ll need all that firepower and more to take on Gideon. We also see Gideon aiming to build up his own force of demons, and … wait, was that Dodge back from the dead? After seemingly being killed in Season 2, it seems the OG demon might be back to cause a bit more trouble (or who knows, maybe team up against a common enemy?) in the final season.

“It wasn’t good for poor Eden, sadly, but that doesn’t sound good for the show in general. I mean, Gideon out there, portal creator, big bad guy…,” producer Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) joked in an interview at the end of Season 2. “And, we see him use the Anywhere Key and escape into Matheson, so this guy is out there and he has a long history with the Locke family. So something tells me he is going to be out for them in Season 3,” added co-producer Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House).

Locke & Key is based on IDW Entertainment’s best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

The third and final season of Locke & Key premieres Aug. 10 on Netflix.

