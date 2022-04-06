Netflix to close the door on 'Locke & Key' series after three seasons

The show is based on the IDW comic by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

Netflix has decided to lock the door and throw away the key with regards to Locke & Key. According to Variety, the hit television series (based on the IDW comic of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez) will conclude for good after its third season.

Season 3, which received the green light nearly two years ago, is expected to drop on Netflix sometime this year with a final batch of eight episodes. Hill, who is the son of Stephen King, confirmed the unfortunate development on Twitter shortly after the news broke Wednesday afternoon. "It’s been a blast," he wrote. "Come for us for this one last ride, won’t’cha?"

The writer also serves as an executive producer on the adaptation with the likes of John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Kevin Lafferty, Ted Adams, Chris Ryall, Lydia Antonini, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert, and Rick Jacobs. The Muschiettis are clearly big fans of the King family imaginations, having produced (and in Andy's case, directed) a pair films based on Stephen King's IT.

"#LOCKEandKey Season 3 is coming to close the story arc," added Rodriguez in a pun-filled tweet. "Get ready to unLOCKE the finale."

The show follows the three Locke children — Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) — who return to the family's ancestral home, the aptly-named Keyhouse, following the death of their father. Once there, the siblings discover a collection of magical keys, igniting an epic struggle with a ruthless entity hoping to get a hold of the supernatural artifacts.

Darby Stanchfield, Bill Heck, Laysla De Oliveira, Sherri Saum, Thomas Mitchell Barnet Griffin Gluck, and Coby Bird round out the cast.

“Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion," showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said of the cancellation in a joint statement obtained by Variety. "As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use."

Cuse and Averill developed the project with Aron Eli Coleite. All three are executive producers.

The first two seasons of Locke & Key are currently streaming on Netflix and hold scores of 68 percent and 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively.