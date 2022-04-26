A party game goes very wrong in first trailer for A24's new horror comedy 'Bodies Bodies Bodies'

It's already been a very good year for A24 fans. In March the studio dropped Ti West's acclaimed throwback horror film X, and in April the multiverse-spanning comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once hit wide release as fans, critics, and fellow filmmakers all dubbed it one of the best movies of the year. But the studio's not done. They've got more tricks to show us in 2022, including yet another horror film with a darkly comedic edge. Now it's time to play Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Directed by Halina Reijn and written by Sarah DeLappe and Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies made its debut at SXSW earlier this year alongside X and Everything Everywhere All at Once, where it won over a world premiere crowd with a blend of topical black comedy and a solid horror edge. The film follows a group of friends -- Amandla Stenberg, Rachel Sennott, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Maria Bakalova, Lee Pace, and SNL's Pete Davidson -- who decide to hole up in a mansion and party while they ride out a hurricane. As the storm intensifies, so do the doses of booze and drugs, and after a while someone pitches a party game that allows them to hunt and (pretend to) kill each other.

Of course, as the night wears on, the "fun" of this whole arrangement starts to get a little too real, as people start turning up dead, launching a whodunnit in a dark house where no one can get cell service. Check out the trailer below, and watch out for a little NSFW language.

Though it borrows structure from classic whodunnits like And Then There Were None, part of the brilliance of Bodies Bodies Bodies is in just how much chaos it's able to stir up around that format, something the trailer conveys very well. Plus, you may have noticed that the trailer also doesn't really tell you who dies, or how they die, adding to the mystery of the film and the kind of unhinged drama the characters have to deal with over the course of the night. And then, of course, there's the very particular, Gen Z language tied to the characters and the way they process what's happening to them. Anyone who spends a lot of time online will recognize a lot of the words, and the way they're deployed for laughs in this film makes it a perfect horror comedy for the current moment.

Bodies Bodies Bodies is in theaters August 5. The film arrives amid a busy summer for horror that also includes the new adaptation of Stephen King's Firestarter arriving in May, Scott Derrickson's The Black Phone in June, and Jordan Peele's NOPE in July.