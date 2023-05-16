Clock In For First Creepy Five Nights at Freddy's Teaser Trailer, Coming To Theaters & Peacock This Fall

Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria is officially open for business, ready to serve up plenty of hot pies and animatronic slaughter, in the first teaser trailer for Universal and Blumhouse's long-awaited adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's. The horror flick — which has been in a constant state of development for almost a decade — will enjoy a simultaneous rollout in theaters and on Peacock Friday, Oct. 27.

Directed by Emma Tammi (Into the Dark), the film follows a troubled security guard (played by Hunger Games alumnus, Josh Hutcherson) as he takes on the night shift at a defunct pizza/arcade occupied by ghoulish automatons with an insatiable lust for live musical performances...and murder. Can't forget about the murder! And speaking of Freddy Fazbear and his not-so-friendly band of animal pals, the animatronics were completely practical puppets — brought to life by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Elizabeth Lail (You, Mack & Rita), Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy, Unstable), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have a Ghost, 9-1-1), with Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes), and Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream) round out the principal cast.

Watch the Five Nights at Freddy's Teaser Now:

Scott Cawthon, creator of the fan favorite survival horror video game upon which the movie is based, shares screenplay credit with Tammi and Seth Cuddeback. Cawthon also serves as a producer alongside Jason Blum. Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder, and Christopher H. Warner are executive producers. Speaking to Collider in 2021, Blum touched on the project's lengthy gestation period, explaining that the delay was the result of wanting to find the perfect approach to adapting the source material.

"I don't want to do something that Scott doesn't like. Let me say that a different way. I don't have the right to do anything Scott doesn't like," he said. "Basically, Scott has kind of like the equivalent of final cut. And it's taken longer than I hoped to get the right story. But we're a long ways from giving up. And I'm confident, eventually, I will figure it out."

Five Nights at Freddy's arrives on the big screen and Peacock Friday, Oct. 27.

