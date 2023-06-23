New Five Nights at Freddys Star Opens Up on TikTok About Landing First Big Horror Film

A lot of people out there are anticipating the release of the Five Nights at Freddy's film this fall, but few people are having as much fun with the wait as Kat Conner Sterling. The young actress is one of the co-stars of the upcoming adaptation of the hit video game franchise, and while you may have seen her in shows like The Gifted and the Netflix film A Week Away, her role as Max in Five Nights at Freddy's marks her first major movie release. So, naturally, she's having a lot of fun with the anticipation over on TikTok.

In a series of posts over the last several weeks, Sterling has celebrated pretty much every aspect of what it's like waiting for her first big movie to finally hit theaters, from the exciting to the mundane. There are the expected posts, like one in which she watches the first teaser footage for the film and comments on how much she likes her co-stars, as well as one in which she finds a Five Nights at Freddy's book on a shelf at Target while randomly out shopping.

Then there are the more fun aspects of waiting for the movie to drop. In one video, Sterling explains that her mother is already touting her achievement to random people, including waiters at restaurants, and urging them to take photos with her even though they have no idea who she is (yet). In another, she chronicles her time working as a nanny while she waits for the film to drop. And then, of course, there's a video in which she notes that being in the Five Nights at Freddy's movie has completely changed the way she looks at her local Chuck E. Cheese.

Check out just a small sampling of Sterling's TikToks below.

Based on the game created by Scott Cawthon (who also co-wrote the script and co-produced the film alongside Jason Blum), Five Nights at Freddy's follows a man named Mike (Josh Hutcherson), who just took a job at a rundown family restaurant complete with animatronic animal characters. The job should be simple: Just keep the place locked down at night. But this isn't an ordinary restaurant, and Mike's about to find that spending the night at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza is more dangerous than it sounds.

Five Nights at Freddy's hits theaters and streams on Peacock Oct. 27. In the meantime, follow Sterling on TikTok for more anticipatory fun.