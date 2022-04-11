‘For All Mankind’ returns to Apple TV in June, heads to grunge era of Mars for Season 3

One of the most acclaimed science fiction dramas on TV is finally returning this summer. Apple TV+ has announced Season 3 of For All Mankind will hit the streaming service on June 10.

The series, helmed by Battlestar Galactica mastermind Ronald D. Moore, is an alt-history sci-fi series that drops us into a world where the Russians beat the United States to the moon — so NASA ramped up funding and developed everything from a space station to a lunar base by the 1970s and '80s.

The third season, which consists of 10 episodes, pushes the action to 1995 in an alt-past where the United States has now managed to put astronauts on Mars. The first season starts a bit slow as viewers get up to speed on this branching take on space exploration history, but it dives right into sci-fi territory before long, tracking the boiling political drama of how a never-ending race to the stars would’ve changed the world.

The season premiere will go live Friday, June 10 on Apple TV+. New episodes will drop every Friday after that.

According to Apple, the new season drives the never-ending space race into a new decade with a new story, as Mars becomes the new ground zero for the turf war between the United States and Russia. But more than that, there’s a third player making a push into the Space Race this time around.

The expansive cast of For All Mankind features Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt. Edi Gathegi joins as a new series regular, who will play Dev Ayesa, a "charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars."



The first two seasons of For All Mankind are streaming now on Apple TV+. If you’re looking to take a dive back into Moore’s former sci-fi hit in the meantime, the entire run of Battlestar Galactica is streaming now on Peacock. A revival of Battlestar Galactica is also in development at Peacock.