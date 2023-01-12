‘Ghosts’ scares up Season 3 green light at CBS

There’s more haunting headed to the small screen at CBS, thanks to the network’s quick decision to renew supernatural sitcom Ghosts for an upcoming third season.

Variety broke first word of the spooky series’ Season 3 renewal, coming just as Ghosts rounds the bend toward the end of its current second season. Starring iZombie alum Rose McIver as Samantha and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Free Guy, The Mindy Project) as Jay, the series follows the couple as they operate a country bed and breakfast that’s fully occupied by a healthy population of spectral residents — ghosts whom only Samantha can actually see.

The single-camera sitcom first debuted in late 2021, quickly garnering a big following for its lilting mix of humor and not-too-scary horror themes — an off-kilter combination that earned the series early comparisons with Tim Burton’s 1988 horror-comedy classic Beetlejuice. Based on the established BBC series of the same name, the show’s American iteration is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios’ U.S.-based production arm.

The show’s large ensemble of characters occupy both the living and the spectral planes, making the whole B&B setting into a freaky funhouse crammed with residents and interlopers whose personal dramas and aspirations — including passing on to the next phase of existence, in the case of the ghosts — make for oodles of sitcom-friendly setups. CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach gave a nod to the show’s fun packed-house vibe in revealing Ghosts' Season 3 renewal, per the report.

“From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our ‘Ghosts’ even better,” she said. “Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week. As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we’re thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season.”

Paramount+ subscribers can catch both new and past episodes of Ghosts anytime at the streamer. If you find yourself yearning for even more small-screen house-haunting vibes, stay tuned for a whole new season of SurrealEstate on SYFY, where the series is set to return for its sophomore outing later this year. In the meantime, hit up Hulu and SYFY on-demand for ‘round-the-clock access to SurrealEstate’s first season.

In the mood for something ghostly? Ghost Hunters International is streaming now on Peacock!